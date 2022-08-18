Maluma joins the club of celebrities who sell alcohol: these ten already did

Maluma is touring the world with his ‘Papi Juancho’ tourin which he presents his latest album while reviewing the best hits of his musical career, some of the songs that launched him to world stardom and catapulted him to the top of the sales charts around the planet,

the colombian artist started his music career in 2012when he released ‘Magia’, his first studio album, which became a Gold Record in Colombia and earned him his first Latin Grammy nomination for ‘Best New Artist’, marking the beginning of a very promising career.

Now, he has new goals off the stage: the icon of the urban genre has presented Contraluz, your own brand of mezcal.

Contraluz is one of the various businesses that he has underway and that reflect the evolution of his ambitions, although the businessman also assures that music remains his “number one” priority.

The 28-year-old artist, named Juan Luis Londoño Arias, summoned the media in a Manhattan skyscraper to make himself known as the co-owner of this mezcal, whose name somehow expresses who he claims to be “behind the scenes”: “A dreamer who he gets up every day to help his family get ahead,” he said.

Maluma is not the only known face that has been launched in the beverage sector. These are other famous XX who bet on their own brands of alcohol:

The ‘breaking bad’ mezcal

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, stars of Breaking Bad and founders of Dos Hombres.

In the acclaimed series breaking bad their characters specialized in the production of more illicit substances, but now the actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have teamed up in real life to create Two Men, your own brand of mezcal.

His genuine friendship and humor were immediately apparent as we discussed his passion for mezcal, how to give back to the town where his product comes from, and how to behave when you meet celebrities you like. Read his full interview here.

years of work

Kendall Jenner launched her “project” 818 in May 2021, although a few months earlier he presented it on his Instagram account: «For almost four years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind tastings, trips to our distillery, entering global tasting contests anonymously, and WINNING… Three and a half years later, I think we’ve done it! This is what we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it to enjoy it as much as we do!”

film gin

Like the best gins in the world, Aviation It is distilled using a proprietary mashing recipe that produces a pure blend of botanical flavor. Ryan Reynolds gin is characterized by being made with a precise botanical blendwhich includes notes of cardamom, coriander, French lavender, two types of orange peel and juniper.

Small flavored doses Texas and Kentucky

In 2016, Matthew McConaughey officially joined the Wild Turkey bourbon family as Creative Director.. Feeling deeply connected to the roots and history of the Russell family, the actor wanted to be more than just the face of a campaign.

Since then, McConaughey has stepped in front of and behind the camera to re-introduce the Wild Turkey brand to the world. In 2018, after two years of testing, actor and master distiller Eddie Russell perfected a proprietary process that brings together distinct flavors from Texas and Kentucky in an inimitable small-batch bourbon: Longbranch.

Rock and gastronomy

When Sammy Hagar meets up with friends in Cabo San Lucas, you never know what’s coming next. Thus began the story of Santo’s White Tequila and Mezquila.

the rocker Sammy Hagar and chef Guy Fieri found their virtuoso with Juan Eduardo Nuñezthe third generation master distiller of the famous El Viejito distillery, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Sammy’s drive to make internationally renowned tequila, Guy’s world-renowned taste buds, and Juan Eduardo’s award-winning craftsmanship bring Santo’s portfolio of spirits to life.

From the family to the world

together with his friend Rande Gerber (husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford) and real estate developer mike meldman, George Clooney founded Casamigosa brand that has established its name in the beverage industry.

It all started when the trio bought neighboring houses in Mexico and began a tequila odyssey to create a soft drink and –here is the real trick– that will not cause a hangover. For two years, Casamigos was distributed exclusively to Clooney and Gerber’s friends and family. But when they were already producing a thousand bottles each year, they were forced to obtain a license and, in 2013, they made it available to the public.

It is now sold in twenty countries and was recently bought by Diageo for $1 billion.

Mix of passion and restless spirit

Heaven’s Door is a collection of craft American whiskeys created in collaboration with Bob Dylan. The perfect blend of art and craft, a collection of stories to savor and share. Each bottle of Heaven’s Door showcases the distinctive welded iron gates that Dylan created in his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks.

Redefining whisky, in style

Virginia Black arises from the collaboration between Brent Hockingfounder and creator of the original Deleon tequila, and award-winning artist, songwriter, rapper, and actor Drake.

This Bourbon reflects a shared passion for style, music and the quest to redefine whisky.

Bold and progressive spirit

Made in collaboration with Beckham in 2014, Haig Club is one of the most beloved whiskeys on the market for his bold and progressive spirit. Different, elegant and modern, while embodying nearly 400 years of House of Haig heritage.

successful experiment

Before there was a bottle, a label or a Jackalope, Born and Bred was an experiment by Channing Tatum and Jack Maloney. They thought that, contrary to popular belief, the best vodka in the world was created in the United States. His goal was to find the best spirit in the American country. They searched high and low and finally came across the family owned Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, ID.