“Make me feel”, next premiere of Lenier Mesa

A new release of Lenier Table is about to land on digital platforms. “Hazme Sentir” is the title of the song that the Cuban artist will premiere this Friday.

Through his Instagram profile, the singer announced the release of the video clip, which many of his followers had been waiting for a few days.

Once again Lenier will please his fans with that romantic style that distinguishes his career and that his audience likes so much.

Some details stand out in the short preview of the video clip that he shared on the social network. The set chosen for the filming appears to be a park with a gazebo and sculptures.

Some of the chords of the theme come from a double bass and recreate that idea of ​​love and romanticism.

“Make me lose myself in your body like a labyrinth”, is the only part of the lyrics of the song that Lenier advanced, but it was enough for his fans to let their imaginations fly and have an idea of ​​what this premiere brings.

Although it is the release of “Hazme Sentir” on digital platforms, the singer had previously performed the song.

The world premiere of the single was last weekend on the Univision program “Despierta América.”

just a few days ago Lenier premiered another song together with the Cuban producer and reggaeton player IAmChino, “Arrebata”a song that combines bachata and disco.

However, the news that most delighted the artist’s followers was the announcement of his debut on the big screen. Lenier will appear in the tenth part of the saga Fast and Furious and will also put his music on the soundtrack.

Last year, the singer shared a photo with Vin Diesel, one of the protagonists of the films.

