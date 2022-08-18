Main complementary activities that doctors have

From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were more doctors who started complementary activities in Mexico.

Some factors such as office closings, layoffs and decrease in patients caused them to seek other income.

Some ventured into activities not related to medicine such as sports, real estate and investments.

The patient care activity is complicated and that is why so many years of study are needed. But although it is the main job of the doctors there are also some that maintain a complementary activity. This way they not only get additional income but also recognition and can keep in touch with other colleagues.

Based on the above, the Medscape portal presented the results of the Report on complementary activities of doctors: Mexico 2022. 1,922 doctors from all over the country participated in an online survey. The objective was to inquire about the activities they carry out in addition to their medical work to receive income and if they were considering changing their main activity for a non-clinical career.

The survey results reveal that circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as practice closures, layoffs, and patient decline influenced 28% of doctors, mainly (30%) women compared to (27%) men, and those under 45 years of age (34% of women) to seek other income and participate in the field of complementary activities.

On top of that, 29% would consider leaving their main role as a doctor because they would earn more money in a non-clinical activity, while 19% would only prefer work fewer hours as a doctor.

“In general, almost 4 out of 10 doctors currently have a complementary activity. It stands out that in almost the same proportion both men (40%) and women (30%) have complementary activities, perhaps due to economic difficulties, interest in diversifying income, or carrying out different activities that are economically attractive to them,” said Mariana López-Mejía , physician and senior editor of Medscape in Spanish.

What are the complementary activities that doctors have?

Most of the complementary activities involve activities related to medicine. More men than women hold multiple medical jobs (26% vs. 18%), develop medical devices (1% vs. 0%), and mentor (5% vs. 3%). More female physicians participate in writing/review activities (4% vs. 3%), participate as speakers (20% vs. 18%), and provide mental health counseling or therapy (5% vs. 3%).

Other medical activities include sale or rental of medical equipment, academic coordination of medical schools, YouTubers, music therapy, nutritional advice, marketing, medical research, statistical advice, support for elderly patients, business medicine and union work.

Other activities away from Medicine

As for complementary activities not related to medicine, there is the teaching, sports, the foray into the real estate area and investments (or the provision of investment advice). While advising/consulting is the most popular side job. Investments or investment advice are more significant for those under 45 (19%). While for those over 45 years of age, the main significant difference is participation in the real estate branch (14%).

For men, teaching (23%), sports (18%) and the real estate sector (12%) are the 3 main non-medical complementary activities. While women are teachers (25%), real estate (14%) and other activities (13%).

Likewise, the Physicians who have been involved in complementary activities for more than a year have been in it for an average of 8 years. Regarding the income from these activities, in the last year the doctors reported having obtained an average of $118,000 pesos as remuneration for their complementary activities; men reported higher income than women, with a difference of $42,000 pesos.

In turn, for 64%, their complementary activity is as satisfactory as their main job. However, 46% consider that the main obstacle to success, reflected in having higher income doing these activities, is to maintain a reasonable balance between work and rest, 33% consider that it is insufficient time and 24% lack money to invest. in their activities.

