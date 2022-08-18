Luis Guzmán follows in the footsteps of Raúl Juliá and becomes Gomez Addams

Last Wednesday the first images of “Wednesday” were unveiled, the series of Netflix about The Addams Family, where the teenage daughter -Wednesday Friday Addams- will be the protagonist. In the cast of the project, produced and directed by Tim Burtonthe name of the Puerto Rican actor is found Luis Guzmanwho will reprise the role played by his compatriot, Raúl Juliá, in the 1990s, Gomez Addams.

Precisely, his performance as the patriarch of the popular family with macabre interests and supernatural abilities was the last film Juliá made before he died. He first played the character in “The Addams Family” in 1991, then returned in 1993 for its sequel, “The Addams Family Value.” Along with the winner of golden-globe Stars like Anjelica Houston and Christopher Lloyd participated.

According to several biographies of the artist who died on October 24, 1994, his performance in the saga played an important role in the reinvention of “Los Locos Addams” for a new generation.

After the confirmation of Guzmán as a secondary character in the “spin-off”, some fans of the legendary story have begun to compare him with his countryman. Although both Puerto Rican actors do not have physical similarities, many say that Hernández’s interpreter in the series “Oz” of HBO it does look like the original movie.

“I love the Raúl Julia version, but he stays true to the original comics here,” one follower wrote on Instagram.

“Gomez looks like the original cartoon again. If you don’t think Luis Guzmán is good (we see it in the answers), that’s your problem.” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan assured that “boring haters” would appear after Guzmán’s announcement in the cast.

About “Wednesday”

As its own title indicates, the series will tell a passage from the life of the character that gives it its name, Wednesday Friday Addams’ teenage years at Nevermore Academy. The brief synopsis that Netflix advanced reads as follows: “This series is a detective mystery infused with supernatural elements about Wednesday’s years as a student. It sees Wednesday’s attempts to harness his fledgling psychic ability, stop a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the city, and solve the paranormal mystery his parents were embroiled in 25 years ago.. And all this while he manages his new -and very complicated- relationships”.

Jenna Ortega, also of Puerto Rican roots, will carry the entire weight of the series on his shoulders. Followers of Netflix productions have been able to see her in the role of “Ellie”, one of the characters from “You”. Next to the young woman will be Catherine Zeta-Jones in the role of Morticia Y Christina Ricci, who played the teenage daughter in the 1990 saga, will have a special participation.

More from Guzman

The Puerto Rican actor specializes in secondary roles with important titles in his filmology such as “Traffic”, “Trapped by his past”, “The Count of Monte Cristo’s revenge” and “Embriagado de amor.” “Wednesday” would not be his first project with Netflix, since he had appearances in “Narcos” and in the movie “Sandy Wexler”, with Adam Sandler.