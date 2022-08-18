LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow are the hosts of the MTV VMA 2022

We can finally reveal who will present the MTV VMA 2022 and this time it triples: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow are the hosts of this year’s edition!

They will give us an innovative, original and unique conduct, at the rhythm of the genre they are masters of: thehip-hop!

The 2022 VMAs are held live Sunday 28th August from the Prudential Center of the New Jersey and air in more than 170 countries around the world. In Italy, you will be able to see them live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) come on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

The pre-show and the show also air in reruns on MTV on Monday 29 August from 9:00 pm come on MTV Music Tuesday 30th August at 7pm.

LL Cool J was nominated three times for VMAs in his career, winning the Best Video Rap category in 1991 with “Mama Said Knock You Out”.

In 1997, he received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

Nicki Minaj – ph: Universal Music Group

This year it will be Nicki Minaj to be honored with the Moon Person who recognizes an artist’s exceptional impact on music videos and pop culture. Nicki will then introduce, will collect the Video Vanguard Award and it will also give us a super performance!

We remind you that it is also in nomination in the category Best Hip-Hop with the song with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?“.

Jack Harlow – ph Jimmy Fonatine

Also Jack Harlow is nominated: he received the most nominations this year, seven, tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X. He will also make his debut as a soloist at the MTV VMA 2022.

There are many other artists who this year will make us unleash with their performances, such as i Måneskin, Blakpink, Lizzo, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco.

And there are just as many singers competing in the various categories: to vote for your favorite candidates for the 2022 VMAs just click on the site vote.mtv.com. You have until Friday 19 August 2022 to elect your favorites!

The 2022 VMAs are held live Sunday 28th August from the Prudential Center of the New Jersey.

In Italy, you will be able to see them live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

The pre-show and the MTV VMA 2022 show also air in reruns on MTV on Monday 29 August from 9:00 pm come on MTV Music Tuesday 30th August at 7pm.

ph: getty images and VMAs press office





















