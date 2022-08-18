Like a Kardashian! Late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat celebrates his birthday on a private jet

Choupette Lagerfeld. INSTAGRAM/@choupetteofficiel



The current representatives of the mascot organized an incredible party for the famous feline aboard a private jet, including balloons, cakes and bottles of champagne.

Choupette was a fundamental part of Karl’s life, and for several months it was speculated that he had inherited much of the fortune of the Kaiser of fashion after his death in early 2019 and although it is now known that the designer did not leave him everything , if you made sure that your beloved pet did not lack anything.

Photos of Choupette’s enviable birthday were posted on her official Instagran account in a post that read: “Happy birthday to me.” Thanks to the My Pet agency for organizing this little party.

In addition, the publication also mentions that although the photographs were taken on board the private jet, it was kept on the ground at all times, in a Parisian airport, in tribute to its late owner, with whom he made hundreds of trips.

