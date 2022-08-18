Liam Hemsworth is single again: the story with Gabriella Brooks is over

Liam Hemsworth is single again. After three and a half years of relationship, the 32-year-old Australian actor left the model Gabriella Brooksbecause – reports a source to the magazine In Touch – “He did not want to have constraints, now that work, after the stop due to the pandemic, has resumed at full speed”.

The breakup took place a couple of months ago, the insider said, and “broke Gabrielle’s heart.” But also to Liam’s parents, Leonie And Craig Hemsworth that They “adored” the girl and they considered her “much better suited to their son than Miley Cyrus.”

The story between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks began in late 2019, a few months after divorce of the star of Hunger Games from the former Disney starlet Miley Cyrus, ratified in August. The two had spent Christmas together and Gabriella had immediately won over her in-lawswho had given the new couple their blessing.

“Gabriella is not only beautiful, but also intelligent, sensitive and witty», Confirms another source always a In Touch. “She wasn’t with Liam out of interest, she was really in love, and his parents understood this immediately. So much so that they immediately celebrated all together, on January 13, 2020, his birthday in Byron Bay, Australia, before the new couple gave themselves a romantic getaway in a secret place “.

In short, everything foreshadowed that this would be the story of lifealso because, although slowed down by the limitations due to pandemicthe relationship had grown stronger over the months, and in October 2021, the 26-year-old model moved to Liam’s home in Los Angeles. “I love the Hemsworths, they’re great people and me I’m very lucky», The girl had said in a very rare interview with Stellar Magazinein December 2021 shortly after the move.

But the relationship did not stand the test of coexistence: him, the well-informed report, he felt suffocated in a story that had become too busy, and so two months ago, in June, he welcomed his fiancée.

Just in time to allow her to come in licking his wounds in Italy: between Ischia And Caprithe best medicines to cure the love sickness.

