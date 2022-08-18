Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will work together again in ‘The Wager’ for Apple TV – Movie News

One of the most important couples on the big screen will work side by side again: Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are back for ‘The Wager’, an exclusive Apple TV movie.

Despite their extensive career and numerous productions, it is impossible to imagine the careers of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese without their mutual collaboration on the big screen. If you are a fan of this pair, we have good news for you: they will work together again in The Wagerfilm that will come exclusively to Apple TV. The film will be based on the novel by David Grann, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murderwhich was recently published, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

This will be the sixth film in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese collaborate togetherafter titles like New York gangs, The Aviator, the infiltrators, The wolf of Wall Street and recently, also for Apple TV, Killers of the Flower Moon.



The first reports indicate that, as might be expected, DiCaprio will star in this new film, while Scorsese will sit down to direct. In addition, a long synopsis was revealed that dictates the following: “Set in the 1740s, Wager’s story is set in motion when a patched-up ship carrying 30 emaciated men sails off the coast of Brazil.. The men were the surviving crew of a British ship that was chasing a Spanish ship and crashed on an island in the Patagonia region of South America.





Their stories of survival in the seas and the elements made them heroes. However, six months later, another boat, even more battered than the first, ended up off the coast of Chile, this one with three men. These new sailors reported that the other men were actually mutineers. As accusations and counter-accusations arose, the British Admiralty organized a special trial to discover the truth of exactly what happened on the island.”

The Wager It is still in the early stages of development, so right now the date on which filming could begin or its possible premiere has not been revealed. Something similar happens with the cast, so far only the participation of Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed.