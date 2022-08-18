LED panel and energy regulator for less than 250 pesos

The power bank are batteries we can carry everyone sides to recharge our devices anywhere, and, depending on their capacity, we could even power from a cell phone to a laptop.

If you need one of these devices, right now we can find the power bank of the 1 hour mark, with 10,000mAh capacity at a discount on Amazon Mexico to stay at 217 pesos, one of its best prices in the store.





Power Bank 1 Hour 10,000 mAh

Due to its price and despite being a product sold by a third party within Amazon Mexico, it has free shipping for all users and faster delivery for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

this battery It has a small LED screen to easily view the percentage exact amount of charge remaining, instead of guessing with blinking lights, and knowing exactly what percentage we still have.

Also, it has a intelligent chip that regulates energy and thus protect our devices against short circuit, overcurrent, overvoltage or overheating, to ensure safe charging.

Also, it features elegant design and compact size, more comfortable to hold in your hand when using and charging mobile phone. But without losing power up to two full charges can be made in an average smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Lastly, it is important to mention that the USB-C port will not work to charge devicesit is only for the load of the power bank. We will only charge our devices through the USB type A port.





In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the mentioned articles have been proposed neither by the brands nor by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.