La Jornada – Investigations against Trump divide the Republican Party even more

New York. “It’s the end of the Republican Party,” some observers proclaimed, commenting on the growing internal divisions between Donald Trump’s allies and his adversaries – many of them formerly loyal subjects of the then president – generated by the acceleration of federal and local criminal investigations against the president. former president and his accomplices in recent days.

Rep. Liz Cheney, who previously held the third-highest leadership rank of her House caucus and is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is now the most high-profile anti-Trump figure in the GOP.

Conceding defeat in his re-election bid Tuesday as a result of his challenging Trump for condemning his attempt to derail and reverse the presidential election, Cheney declared that he could have won but that would have meant “accepting Trump’s lie about the election of 2020” that he lost to fraud, and facilitate his efforts to “undo our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.”

This Wednesday, he stressed that his immediate mission was to do everything possible to prevent Trump from returning to the White House and that he was already establishing a political entity for that purpose. Furthermore, she on Wednesday indicated that she is “thinking” of running as a presidential candidate in 2024.

Meanwhile, none other than Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence himself implicitly made the same point Wednesday when he said he was willing to contemplate, if summoned, testifying before the House select committee investigating the violent assault on Trump. Capitol – which is co-chaired by Cheney.

Pence also called for Republicans to stop attacking the FBI and its staff after the search of Trump’s residence. Politicians allied with Trump, including the leadership of the Republican bench, have angrily denounced the search and accused the FBI of being part of a politically motivated effort against the former president.

It is worth remembering that Trump accused Pence of being a coward by not complying with his orders to derail the certification of the electoral vote in Congress – as vice president he has the function of presiding over that final step of a presidential election – which put his life at risk. He risked his life during the assault on the Capitol that day when the mob repeated the slogan “hang Pence” while the Secret Service hid him in a “safe room”. When Trump was informed of this, he only commented “he deserves it”.

But despite more elements in multiple investigations into possible crimes committed by Trump and his allies revealed almost every day, causing greater concern and more visible cracks within his party, the former president continues to maintain extensive control over the Party. Republican thanks to the broad support it enjoys among the bases.

Moreover, he is managing to annihilate supporters who dare to challenge him. Of the 10 Republican deputies who voted in favor of his impeachment after the assault on Capitol Hill by his fans on January 6, 2021, eight -including Cheney- will no longer hold their seats at the beginning of the next session of Congress in 2023.

However, it is not yet known how extensive the legal and political damage will be from last week’s FBI search of his residence and the revelation that he is under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws surrounding his handling of secret official documents.

Trump and his team have been seeking to hire high-profile lawyers to defend themselves against this federal investigation but have been surprised that the answer from many of the best lawyers on these matters is a resounding “no,” the Washington Post reports.

There appears to be a reluctance to represent a figure who has a reputation not only for being a difficult and undisciplined client, but one who does not pay what he owes, and less prestige than before in representing a figure like Trump.

Although they have managed to hire a lawyer famous in part for representing rap stars in Atlanta, including Cardi B and Migos, to help face the criminal investigation of electoral interference in Georgia by associates of the former president, including his personal lawyer, who He was questioned Wednesday by prosecutors before a grand jury in that case.