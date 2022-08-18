Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Rosalía with her new manicure

Everything seemed to indicate that the trends for manicures were between beige nails and discreet versions that at most opted for milky white tones. But it seems that Kylie Jenner has other plans and experience makes us think that If any of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan goes out of the way, it is because they have the security -and the power- to impose something different as standard.

LITTLE BOYGetty Images

In this case, it was the businesswoman herself who shared her latest manicure on social networks, a design that has little to do with the clean slate, the current that predicted the end of the baroque style in nails. In the image published by Kylie you can see a motif of long nails enameled in a black tone adorned with infinite shiny particles -and it is not the first time that Kylie shows a manicure made to shine-, a bet that, without a doubt, reminds us of the beginnings of Rosalía, when the interpreter of despise made this aesthetic feature one of its hallmarks more recognizable. But there is another detail that supports the theory that this nail design is a tribute to the Catalan. In the story in which the businesswoman has shown her new manicure, you can hear hentaione of the songs that make up the singer’s latest album, Motomami.

Instagram





To achieve this manicure, the businesswoman has chosen the tone Nite Life Disco Gel PolishOf the brand money for nails. The brand promises that the polish can last on nails for up to three weeks intact, without peeling or chipping. To obtain an optimal result, you just have to apply it and cure it in the specific LED lamp for it. Another advantage is that it can be withdrawn in just 10-15 minutes. In addition, its formula is free of parabens and its manufacture is not involved in animal cruelty.

money for nails

Others celebrities who break up with him clean slate

With this wink to her friend, Kylie makes it clear that she refuses to wear boring manicures. And she’s not the only one celebrities who is determined to go against the trend. Selena Gomez was recently the last to join a full color manicure. The singer opted for an olive green tone that Tom Backhik has shared on Instagram, your reference manicurist. A few weeks before the end of summer, Selena, with this design, puts us on the track of one of the colors that could be key during the next season. But if such an intense color does not fit your style, Jennifer Lopez appeared on the account of the same nail expert, a few weeks ago, wearing a color customized by this one for her that she baptized as Mrs Affleck. It is a tone toffee much easier to wear and less conspicuous.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In short, it seems that this fall, Although we will not lose sight of the most minimalist nails, many other aesthetic currents will be present that will allow the coexistence of various styles. So if you are one of those who have not finished seeing yourself with simple manicures this summer, you can now unleash your creativity.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.