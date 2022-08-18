Kylie Jenner exposed for not following health regulations in her Kylie Cosmetics laboratory

A cosmetics developer confronted Kylie Jenner for not respecting the necessary health measures in a makeup products laboratory

The cosmetics brand Kylie Jenner continues to be a success in the world of beauty. The youngest of the Kardashians has earned millions of dollars thanks to kyliecosmeticsand it is that month after month, the businesswoman launches new makeup products that are sold immediately internationally.

It may interest you: This is what Kylie Jenner would look like at 24 without any type of surgery, according to an artist

The 25-year-old multimillionaire is very involved in the process of her makeup brand, but was severely criticized in the media for not respecting the health standards in the laboratory of kyliecosmetics.

It may interest you: Test: friend, employee or partner, what would you be of Kylie Jenner?

Kylie exposed for not following health standards in her Kylie Cosmetics lab

the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians He shared a couple of photos on his social networks in which he appears wearing a gown and working with chemical materials to create new cosmetics.

“In the lab creating new magic for you girls. Better than ever,” Jenner wrote in the post.

Kylie Jenner posts photos of herself in her “lab” “creating” new skin care products, but experts know they’re all fake. A real cosmetics lab would require hairnets, face masks, and gloves. pic.twitter.com/CI7ooLjBRq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 4, 2022

However, the socialite was pointed out by the cosmetics developer, Kevin James Bennett, for not wearing a mask, gloves or a hairnet while handling the products.

“He is tricking his followers into thinking he is creating cosmetics. And I would like to know which ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) allowed him to organize this photo session in his laboratory and in the manufacturing area without following the proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them,” Bennett wrote.

Faced with the accusations, the youngest of the Jenner defended herself and explained the context of the publication: «That photo is not made in a manufacturing plant. I would never flout health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable, I agree,” she said of Bennett’s message.

“This is a little personal space where I create my own fun samples and where I shoot for content that doesn’t come close to mass manufacturing. No one is putting customers at risk! Shame on Kevin for spreading false information!” the businesswoman finally added.

Also read: Kylie denies having a single surgery and a surgeon denies it

Kim Kardashian and Kylie ask Instagram to stop trying to be TikTok