Kylie and Kendall Jenner propose a new beauty collection for Kylie Cosmetics, the brand launched by the influencer and entrepreneur of the Kardashian family.

The family Kardashian / Jenner cannot sit idle. While Kim Kardashian he explores his entrepreneurial vein more and more, even his sisters are no less. Kylie Jenner, for example, she recently launched her beauty brand, fully supported by her mother Kris. And, once her name was consolidated on the market, she wanted to involve her sister as well Kendalla successful top model admired on the catwalk for the most important fashion houses.

The two sisters worked four hands to launch a new one cooperation. Kendall Jenner made a new one collection for Kylie Cosmetics. The beauty proposal arrives on the market a few weeks before the launch of a new television product that involves the whole family.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner launch a new collection for Kylie Cosmetics

One of America’s most followed families is about to return with a new television product. Is titled The Kardashians and debuts on Disney + also in Italy starting from April 14, 2022. On the occasion of the great return to TV, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have proposed a new beauty collaboration. The supermodel made one new collection, the second, for her sister Kylie’s brand. The line consists of four pieces that are inspired by the mood of the brand, so he chooses a more natural approach.

They are part of the collection of Kendall X Kylie a lip gloss peach-colored, a lip tint set, blush in cream and powder and one eyeshadow palette matt available in 18 shades. According to Kylie Jenner, the goal of this collection was “create seasonal products that were inspired by Kendall’s classic makeup, who loves natural looking smokey eye and bold, defined lip gloss. To create that look, we launched our new lip product, the Lip Crayon Set, where a simple step enhances your color effortlessly. And the accuracy of the product means it can double as a lip liner to achieve that well-defined look“.

As reported The Hollywood ReporterKendall Jenner added: “I love the glossy lip, that’s why we made a gloss that creates fuller looking lips with a glossy finish. The formula is light and allows for easy layering“. This collaboration is the second for the Jenner sisters.

The first was born in 2020 and, after that success, Kylie and Kendall did not delay creating a new collaboration anticipated via social media on March 25, 2022. On the occasion of the launchthey organized a sale at a pop-up spot in Los Angeles, featuring a lilac food truck lined with flowers.

