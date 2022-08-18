Kim Kardashian, the super bikini heats the pool: explosive vision

Kim Kardashian in better shape than ever, the super model and influencer leaves everyone stunned with a series of crazy close-ups.

For years now, when we talk about Kim Kardashian we refer to one of the planetary icons in terms of charm, elegance, sensuality, style. The 41-year-old American super model has become famous all over the world setting trends thanks to her historic TV show ‘in the family’, Keeping up with the Kardashians. A real success with the public that projected it towards absolute notoriety.

It is no coincidence that from there, Kim has become one of the most prominent personalities on the planet. On Instagramhis are record numbers, with the number of followers exceeding 329 million. Its assets are close to i 2 billion dollars and was included by ‘Time’, a few years ago, in the list of the hundred most influential people in the world. A trend that is confirmed year after year, with her following that increases more and more and with a charm that can never leave you indifferent.

Kim Kardashian, the most seductive cocktail there is: moments of relaxation that leave their mark, uncontainable neckline like never before

Kim does not deny herself in the slightest even this time and even with the last post on Instagram she gives a show in her own way, as only she knows how to do. Her charm and her overwhelming sensuality strike her heart again this time.

By the pool, seductively sip a cocktail, letting yourself be admired in all its class. The purpose of the post would be to advertise your personal brand of mobile headsets and more. But inevitably the focus is on something else.

Kim’s dizzying neckline in bikini does not go unnoticed, needless to say, and ignites the passion of the web. An almost hypnotic vision that takes away the words, seductive explosiveness that sends fans into raptures.

READ ALSO -> Elettra Lamborghini sexy more than ever with a super shiny outfit – PHOTO

READ ALSO -> “Waiting…” Paola Di Benedetto increases: the news is served only on one plate

Even with the new blonde look, Kim is truly irresistible and knows how to upset like no other. A masterpiece greeted by the total deluge of likes and comments from fans.