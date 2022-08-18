Kim Kardashian: The influencer’s trick for healthy hair

The influencer Kourtney Kardashian has her own website where she talks about beauty and lifestyle issues, and recently shared in the section of reels from the Instagram account of said magazine called “Poosh”, what is the secret of her famous sister Kim Kardashian to achieve long and healthy hair, and it is simpler than many could imagine.

As revealed in the short video, the Kardashian businesswoman’s trick is “rice water”. To achieve healthy hair, the famous Kardashian lets a bowl of water and rice sit for a few minutes. She then pours the strained water into a spray bottle, sprays it on her hair and lets it sit for a few minutes before bathing. As he explains in the video, it should be done once or twice a week to achieve a mane as enviable as Kim’s.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have reigned, among other things, in the world of beauty. Between the different lines of makeup and skin products they have launched in recent years, Kendall Jenner’s modeling career and the recent Poosh magazine launched by the eldest of the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, the five controversial sisters have become a benchmark for fashion and beauty in the 21st century, despite the opinion of its detractors.

On the topic of hair, the sisters have made no secret of their love of wigs over the years. For example, Kylie Jenner herself constantly presumes on her social networks different and sudden changes in look, different dyes and length in her hair that could only be due to the use of wigs. However, and according to Kourtney Kardashian herself, Kim stands out for taking care of her hair and going to different treatments to keep it healthy.

