Kim Kardashian fears Kanye West will ruin her future relationships just like he did with Pete Davidson

almost two weeks after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their romance, after nine months together, it has been revealed that the socialite is worried about her future love relationshipsbecause she assures that her ex-husband kanye-west he will always do his best to ruin them.

“Kim is heartbroken over her split from Pete and for Kanye to only add more upset has been a double whammy.” declared a source quoted by Mirror.

“Her bad taste made her realize that maybe he would never let her get on with her life and be happy”, he added.

Recall that since the celebrity made his relationship with the 28-year-old comedian public last March, the rapper used his social networks to attack him and even composed a theme in which he talks about his death.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have ended on the best terms

Photo: Instagram

Due to these behaviors, it transpired that Pete Davidson resorted to therapy to overcome the trauma caused by the singer American.

So far the reasons why Kim and Pete Davidson ended are unknown, although it transpired that both could not with the distance that he produced his workloads in recent months, as we remember that the actor moved to Australia to record his new movie; without forgetting that the subject of the age difference could influence.

In addition to this, Kanye West’s behavior could intervene so that the tensions between the couple increased.

“He tries to ‘divide and conquer’ whenever she is with someone else,” the insider added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West signed their divorce in March this year

Photo: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They would have started their romance last October, after their interaction on the “Saturday Night Live” program, but they made it official until March of this year, once the socialite signed her divorce with Kanye West.

