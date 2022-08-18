Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up / Goodbye After Nine Months For …

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up

2022 will surely be remembered as the year when more couples broke out. While in Italy the news continues end of the marriage between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, from the United States bounces the news of the end of the relationship, after just nine months, between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The couple would have said goodbye definitively due to the short time that the two had available to spend together.

To bring the scoop back is the portal And News who reported some statements from a reliable source close to the couple who would have confirmed the farewell between the comedian and the undisputed queen of the influencers, also revealing the reason for what is called “inevitable breakup”.

That’s why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up

Kim Kardashian and Pete DavidsonSo, did they really break up for the short time they spent together? Would Kanye West’s k’imbra return between the two, pushing them away and leading them to the final break? To reveal everything is always the E News portal which reported the following statements that would have released a reliable source.

“Our source told us that Kim does not intend to go back with Kanye West: ‘They really love each other, there is love and mutual respect. Unfortunately, however, this story could not work. They saw very little and spent very little time together because of their work. The reason is precisely the long-distance relationship, according to Kim and Pete could not go on. Their busy schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship. The decision was therefore made in common. This doesn’t mean Kim wants to get back with Kanye. The divorce is progressing as it should. They are happily parents and maintain civil relations’ “we read as reported Biccy.

