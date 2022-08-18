Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq sizzles in a tiny bikini 2 years after giving birth

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Malika Haqq, 39, looked gorgeous in a trendy bikini, in her latest Instagram photos! Her mother shared several snapshots of herself posing in her black two-piece sunglasses and white frame as she enjoyed an incredible view of the crystal clear water at Nickelodeon Resorts in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, where she was. on holiday. She had her hair down and was wearing red lipstick as she confidently looked into the camera into her buds.

“How does mom behave while Ace takes a nap, ”Malika captioned a series of photos showing her sitting in a swimming pool. She was referring to her two-year-old son Ace, with whom she shares OT Genasi. “I will keep the same energy,” captioned another set that showed her standing in the pool. “For life,” he captioned a third post, which included a photo of her behind her, and in the final photo, he raised a camera as her arm was stretched over her head.

Once Malika shared her many posts, it didn’t take long for her fans to share the compliments in the comments section. “Natural beauty,” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Wowwwww” with heartbreaking emojis. Many others called her “beautiful” and another asked her to teach them “how to swim”.

Malika’s epic photos come after giving birth to Ace two years ago. Since then, she has found joy in being a mom. When she is not busy raising the baby, she spends time with her friends, including her best friend. Khloe Kardashian. The two women made headlines for meeting for a “mother’s night” at a club, in a recent trailer from Hulu’s. The Kardashians. They both wore elegant clothes and took fun selfies sitting together during the episode.

When Khloe isn’t dating Malika, she publicly comments on her family. The reality star called Ace a “beautiful” baby shortly after her birth and called him her “grandson,” demonstrating the close bond they all share. “My beautiful beautiful grandson !!!! Ace, we’ve been waiting for you ❤️💋, ”she wrote on Malika’s birth announcement post, which held her tiny hand of joy in hers.