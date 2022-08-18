Khloé Kardashian fans fail to understand how she can care for a baby with her ultra-long nails

Like any celebrity, Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to the public eye. Having been a part of two different reality shows based on her family and her wealth, much of what she would normally do behind closed doors is done with the doors at least a little ajar. This includes parenting of her children, the last of whom arrived earlier this year. As a result, many fans and detractors alike have once again begun to wonder how she can be a mom with such long nails.

Khloé Kardashian is known for her acrylic nails

Khloé Kardashian spotted in Los Angeles | Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images via Getty Images

All Kardashian women are known for their outrageous looks and status as fashion icons. Among them, one of Khloé’s standout features is her long acrylic nails. They are typically several inches long and painted in gorgeous colors, often redone to suit a variety of occasions.

As a result, people often wondered how they perform certain daily tasks. Long nails are one thing, but hers really take the cake. Anyone who has applied acrylics in the past can tell you that there is a learning curve involved if you are new. Even after a while, there are some things you still have trouble with. For many, this includes parenting tasks like changing diapers.

Many wonder how she can parent with her long, pointed nails

As admirable as it is not to compromise on style as a parent, wearing such long nails has predictably raised questions about Khloé Kardashian’s ability to do the dirty work of motherhood. As mentioned, many of these questions focus on things like changing diapers, no doubt why it’s such an important part of a baby’s growth.

Numerous people have addressed the topic in the past, most often on social media sites like Reddit. There is no shortage of people asking these questions as they compare her nails to the “claws” and speculate if she could finally remove them now that baby No. 2 is here.

Some commentators note that he didn’t seem to do this when True, his first child, was born. Therefore, many doubt that he will change it with his new bundle of joy. Predictably but depressing, this has also led many to question his commitment to children.

“This is the dead giveaway that [Khloé] she never cleaned her daughter’s butt, ”said one person, while another suggested that maids or others help do the dirty work for her. It’s not a particularly gentle approach to things, although it’s certainly a possibility given her wealth.

According to Khloé Kardashian, she gets along great with her nails

Clean True’s wardrobes for your kids? Happy shopping mamas https://t.co/LV8cTMe4O5 – Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Khloé Kardashian has commented on this in the past. During an appearance on The late showas seen on YouTube, host James Corden directly asked for these things while admiring her Candy Crush– themed nails.

He points out that during the first year or so with True, he kept his nails a little shorter. Also note that they were square rather than oval as they are now. Basically, they were a bit more manageable and less sharp.

On the subject of diaper changes, she too had an answer. “In the same way that I can, you know, clean myself, I can look after another person.” Considering that no one has ever complained about her caring for her, it is safe to assume that she is telling the truth here.

Overall, it’s probably nobody’s business to begin with. Considering that there have never been any signs from the outside that something is wrong, he obviously understood. Claws or no claws, Khloé Kardashian seems completely dedicated to taking care of her children in the best possible way. The same goes for the rest of her family as well.

