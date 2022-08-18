Khloé Kardashian boasts the most fashionable side of her daughter True Thompson

At just four years old True Thompson already presumes to be one of the most fashionable girls in the Kardashian Jenner family. Through social networks Khloe Kardashian shares how her daughter has followed in the footsteps of Kendall Jenner.

Recently True Thompson became a big sister after Khloé Kardashian and tristan thompson welcomed their second child into the world through a surrogacy. The small was born in the first days of august and recently it has revealed his name Y how custody has been divided.

True Thompson is quite a fashionista in social networks

Khloé Kardashian has spoken as a proud mother and boasts of the trips and luxuries that she gives her little girl. She has also shown off her huge and very expensive collection of bags that add up to thousands of dollars.

This time, through her official Instagram account, the creator of Good American has shared a series of photographs in which she appears True Thompson posing like a mini model. The little girl wore a completely pink outfit with accessories of the same color.

In just a few hours, the post reached thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments from her fans, including: “I love her style”, “She is the most adorable girl”, “She is everything. you have a future model” and “True is quite the future superstar”.

