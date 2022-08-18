Kendall Jenner just wore the trendiest sneaker brand of the summer

Kendall Jenner rocked quite a few sneakers this summer. She sported a myriad of different styles, including classic Nike trainers, New Balance dad shoes, and Adidas Sambas sports shoes. But the pair she dated yesterday are – in my humble opinion, anyway – the coolest sneakers of all.

The model was spotted out and about in West Hollywood on August 16, dressed in a mostly minimalist workout look with a simple white sports bra and high-waisted black biker shorts, courtesy of Alo Yoga. She accessorized perfectly with rectangular sunglasses and a timeless black leather shoulder bag, but Jenner’s shoes are what this fit is worth talking about.

Are the kicks involved? Salomon’s hugely popular Xt-4 trail-ready sneaker. The high-tech silhouette is offered in five colors including toffee, chocolate and indigo, but the reality star opted for a livelier version of the quick-lacing shoe featuring a dreamy color block design.

Over the past couple of years, trendsetters have appeared with Salomon’s outdoor shoes left and right. Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Sophie Turner are just a few of the brand’s fans of functional sneakers, serving up a retro 2000s aesthetic.

Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

While Kendall was limited to sportswear, EmRata paired the brand’s Xt-6 sneakers with a sheer black Coperni dress in May, why… why wouldn’t she?

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Bella Hadid has been photographed wearing her Xt-4 Advanced sneakers on countless occasions and tends to prefer the gradient colorway from fiery red to orange.

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Always ahead of the trends, my girlfriend Rihanna really rocked a couple in 2019, long before the rest of the fashion world noticed the brand.

To expand your sneaker collection, purchase Kendall’s complete look, plus another great Salomon silhouette, for a slightly lower price, upfront.

We may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product via a link in this article.