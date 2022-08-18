Katy Perry and the origin of her stage name – KISS FM

Katy Perry is one of the pop singers better known to world level. So are their themes. And it is that… Who has not heard, sung or danced to his famous hits? «roat» either “California Gurls”? Surely all of you, dear readers (or almost all).

In fact, we know a lot of information about the artist. Like for example, that His couple is the actor Orlando Bloom, what’s wrong with it a daughter nearly two years old, daisydove, or that has always been dedicated to music world. However, few know what his real name. And no, It’s not Katy Perry.

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson. Katy Perry is his stage name and was chosen for a very peculiar reason. In their the beginning began using the reputation of Katie Hudson. Later, both she and her team decided to stop using her father’s last name because the singer could be confused with actress Kate Hudson.

For this reason, it was renamed Catherine Perry. But the changes do not stop here, because after a while, he gave it a twist and began to present himself as Katy Perry. With numerous awards received and millions of records sold, Katy’s bet was, without a doubt, very, very successful.

