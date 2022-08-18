Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN are already having GarageBand sessions for you to remix them!

Your DJ friend likes this… If you’ve always dreamed of being able to remix songs by your favorite artists, but you just don’t know how or where to start, maybe you should take a look at Garage Band. Especially if they are fans of singers like Katy Perry and/or bands like SEVENTEEN.

And it is that the well-known application for iOS and iPadOS devices is now iwill include new remix sessions with songs by the American artist and the Korean boy bandwith which users can experiment to make their own musical creations through the so-called ‘Remix Session’.

Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN are already in ‘GarageBand’ Photo: Courtesy Apple

In GarageBand you can now make remixes of songs by Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

Starting August 17, GarageBand users will be able to download the songs for free. Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” and SEVENTEEN’s “Darl+ing.” Of course, to be able to make the remixes your devices (iPad or iPhone) need to have version 2.3.12 or more of GarageBand.

When accessing said songs people will be able to create new roles in GarageBandan application that has a wide variety of free loops, sounds and instruments that can be mix, match and transform with existing songs and thus create new ones.

The program allows you to remix and create new songs. Photo: Courtesy Apple.

They will include tutorials to learn how to remix the songs “Harleys in Hawaii” and “Darl+ing”

Best of all, you don’t need to be an expert, since the same app helps you quickly remix, rearrange and add new elements to songs while keeping everything in sync. In addition, it has programs such as Remix FXwhich offers more musical genres and tools.

If that wasn’t enough, the songs mentioned will include videos of the artists where they will talk about the inspiration behind their songs and even a video tutorial that can be accessed through Apple Creative Pro.

SEVENTEEN are loyal fans of the iOS app. Photo: Courtesy Apple

Bands like SEVENTEEN have used GarageBand to make songs

“We love sharing the experience of making music with our fans. We’ve used GarageBand for years, so it’s an honor to partner with Apple in our remix session in GarageBand”said SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, in an announcement in Apple’s newsroom.

“Now our fans can create music the same way we do. We hope everyone will have fun remixing our song ‘Darl+ing’ in their own style.and we can’t wait for Carats to share their final remixes with us and the rest of the world once they’re done.”he added.

Photo: Courtesy Apple

And now users can do the same

With this new collaboration between Apple, Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN join a list in which they are Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and others that have joined GarageBand and Apple, who by the way give sessions in person in some stores (you can check which ones by clicking here)

In some Apple stores there are live sessions to learn how to make remixes in GarageBand. Photo: Courtesy Apple.

