Karlie Kloss, pink suit and sneakers to return to work

It kicked off during the Valentino parade and ended up integrating into society with the shooting of the movie ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as protagonists. The ‘Barbiecore’ trend has come to stay with us for a few seasons and it seems that the most influential ‘celebrities’ could not like the idea more. Claudia Schiffer, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum and, now, the very Karlie Kloss surprise us with a office look that impossible more trend and inspiring.

Red carpets, ‘street style’ and, now, for the ‘rentrée’… The number of searches related to ‘Barbiecore’ has suffered a scandalous boom that demonstrates the virality of this recent novelty in the world of fashion and beauty . And Karlie Kloss has managed to give it a very professional twist to be able to carry this trend in our best office looks.

How? With three key pieces that you must have yes or yes in your wardrobe from now on: a pink suit jacket, a basic white t-shirt and minimalist sneakers. Simple and effective.

TheImageDirect.com

The supermodel inspires us as she walks the streets of New York in what has become THE outfit of the season. Perfect for going out with friends, to go to the office, shopping… Its elegance and simplicity allow the possibilities to be as infinite as Kloss’s style qualities.

Karlie wanted to subtract a little from that super feminine cheesy touch that describes the viral aesthetic, opting for a much more casual and carefree look. A pink jacket with slightly pronounced shoulder pads to flatter the silhouette and tonal flowy flared leg trousers by the low and with a super high shot to get kilometric legs have been the two key pieces of the outfit.

However, the expert combined it with a casual white tank top to subtract glamor and sobriety from the outfits and, in addition, he resorted to the increasingly recurrent comfort of the sneakers in the most serious styles. Of course, some minimalist in white. Isn’t it spectacular? We leave you a version of Zara.

Mimic the look of Karlie Kloss

Zara fuchsia pink suit jacket (€55.95)

Zara suit trousers in fuchsia pink (€35.95)

Zara basic tank top (€8.95)