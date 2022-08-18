Jordan Peele (‘Nope’), the explosive African-American director who brings shame to his own country

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele’s work emerges in the age of the (dis)information society, when mobile technology and social media have almost universally democratized the delivery of both true and false messages, including hate messages. How can we forget Cambridge Analytica, the communication consultancy that bought information about millions of users from Facebook to position hoaxes and content related to the extreme right in their feeds and thus manipulate their voting intentions during the months prior to the arrival of donald trump to the White House. five years before, the acquittal of a policeman for the murder of Trayvon Martina 17-year-old boy who was shot in the chest when he was walking home, gave birth to Black Lives Matter, a platform that denounces the murders of unarmed African-Americans, the vast majority of whom are men, at the hands of the American police. The last of them took place on July 4: Jayland Walker, 25, was riddled with 90 shots by eight officers while fleeing on foot during a routine traffic check. All of them declared that they “had feared for his lives” and the competent department justified his action by publishing a beautifully framed photograph showing a gun in the front seat of Walker’s car. No US institution questioned the official version. Which brings us to Black Lives Matter’s natural sister: Filming Cops, the YouTube channel that makes public the videos that different citizens record to record these violent actions. Racism is not getting worse, it’s getting filmed (“Racism is not getting worse, it’s just being recorded”), read a banner recently at one of the movement’s demonstrations. Which brings us back to the starting point: what is not seen does not exist. If you want it to exist, you have to show it.

And that is what Jordan Peele’s cinema does, neither more nor less. Let me outhis directorial debut, closed shortly after the sound of sirens from what appears to be a police vehicle threateningly approaching his alleged culprit per se, a young black man who was fighting for his life against a racist sect that wants to literally suck his brains out. At the same time, Candyman (2021), written and produced by Peele, showed moments before the end the blackmail, from lies and coercion, of a sergeant to the wife of the black man who, wounded and defenseless, is shot unceremoniously by his patrol: «Either you tell me everything or I will say that you were his accomplice». In both cases, the outcome was significantly different. A recurring narrative spring in Peele’s modus operandi, who from the subgenre that has given birth to horror cinema (which is already in need of its own denomination of origin) likes to sow false leads and create tension through off-screen, disturbing preludes and the maxim that Alfred Hitchcock underpinned almost a hundred years ago: “Suspense arises when the viewer knows something the characters don’t”.

With the denunciation of the structural racism of American society by flag, Peele has made the allegory the mainstay of his film career. In Let me outa large group of followers used the bodies of black people as their own those who transplanted their own brain in exchange for a large sum of money to their kidnapper. It was about the perpetuity of white life at the expense of black people, whose consciousness was buried in a terrifying artificial reformulation of the locked-in syndrome in which the affected person not only saw and heard everything without being able to speak or move, but also another spoke and moved for him. An update on the concept of blacks as a market product for whites and a transcript (auction included) of what happened for centuries with slavery. The filmmaker passed the story through the filter of modernity through unprejudiced (a priori) interracial relationships, characters with creative or liberal professions, an organically current language (in speech and dress) and allusions to Barack Obama. The film, full of inquisitorial questions, reverse prejudices, outbursts and revealing intercultural contrasts (that black palm that surrounds the friendly fist that is offered in greeting) earned that catalog object that was Daniel Kaluuya an Oscar nomination for best actor. Significantly, Kaluuya would go on to explore the black spiral in titles like Black Panther Y Judas and the Black Messiah (alongside LaKeith Stanfield, seen in Let me out), both on the Black Panthers party, bastion of the rights of the Afro-American community, or Queen & Slimin which his character embarked on a desperate escape by highway after shooting a racist policeman in self-defense.