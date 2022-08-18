Jonah Hill Takes Down His Instagram After Revealing Mental Health Issues

Jonah Hill deleted his Instagram account in the middle of a convulsive week in which he revealed in a letter that for almost 20 years he has been facing a battle against anxiety attacks.

“I have come to the conclusion that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events,” Hill said in a statement released by ‘dead line‘ this Wednesday, in which he addresses the lack of promotion of ‘Stutz‘, his next documentary dealing with his mental health issues.

Jonah Hill withdraws from public life

For the star of ‘The wolf of Wall Street‘, make the decision cancel the promotion of the documentary it was one more step to help her heal, as she needs to protect herself from social pressures as a public figure.

“If I got sicker going out and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or the movie. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I hope it’s more normal for people to talk and act about these things,” said the star of ‘ 21 Jump Street’.

On his Instagram, Hill share part of his life and that of his familythere were photos of his girlfriend sarah brady or his surfer brother, but after revealing his battle, he made the decision to withdraw from social networks and the media.

“So they can take steps to feel better and so the people in their lives can understand their problems more clearly,” Hill said.

The last public appearance of Jonah Hill was accompanied by his girlfriend in December 2021 during the red carpet of the movie premiere ‘Don’t Look Up‘, which was distributed by Netflix.

The documentary ‘Stutz‘ will be presented this fall at different festivals and deals with the social pressure that public figures suffer and the way in which it affects them in their private lives.