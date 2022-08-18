Johnny Depp recovers his professional life after overcoming the pothole due to accusations of abuse

The professional career of the famous protagonist of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp, begins to resurface after going through accusations of defamation and gender violence.

After winning the legal battle against the demands of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation and gender violence, the actor is now experiencing a new rebirth with innovative projects such as participation in the musical band ‘The Hollywood Vampires’, in concerts with his friend Jeff Beck, and a role in a film production shot in France set in the life of King Louis XV -played by Depp- in Paris. And a few days ago the first image of the actor as king was published:

The way

After several accusations against Johnny Depp for defamation and gender violence, brands and producers began to do without of the mythical protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. Thus, Disney + decided to ignore Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 – where they were going to pay him $22.5 million for his participation – due to the accusations by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

And in 2020, Warner Bros decided to fire the actor that he had to play Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. Also Netflix dispensed with it in ‘Los Locos Adams’, where the actor played Homero Addams, but in the end they decided to replace the role by awarding it to Luis Guzmán.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp has always had fundamental support from the brand. Diorof which he has been the image since 2017. And, although there have been ups and downs between the brand and the actor, Dior has always positioned itself in his favor with the emblematic Sauvage fragrance campaigns.