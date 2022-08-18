JLo’s return to the stage after her wedding to Ben Affleck: a “disco diva” dressed in Roberto Cavalli | celebrities

Jennifer Lopez is back. The singer from the Bronx has offered her first concert after returning from her honeymoon in Paris after her recent wedding to Ben Affleck. A performance starring her greatest hits, her elaborate choreographies and her costume changes, wearing a total of three outfits full of feathers and glitter, all of them signed by the Italian house Roberto Cavalli.

“You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of her when she was a girl in the Bronx », the singer started after greeting the attendees. “My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas, this is like a big gala,” she continued. “Remember when they were broadcast on television? And they always had some amazing singer like, remember Donna Summer? Yes? Chaka Khan? And the amazing Mrs. Diana Ross. They used to come out of her with her great hair and her beautiful dresses. I would like to walk around my house in a sparkly jumpsuit. That’s right, that’s what I like to do. I just wanted to live in a world of glitter. I always wanted to be a disco diva. And know? I got to experience a bit of that when I made the movie Selena years ago, but I never got to do it on my own. Do you mind if I live out my fantasy of disco diva here with you tonight?

After this presentation, the artist opened the concert with two of her greatest hits, If You Had My Love Y waiting for tonight, dressed in a voluminous zebra-print ruffled cape, which was soon removed to reveal her second look: a two-piece ensemble consisting of a crop top and pants with the same animal print, decorated with crystal and feather appliqués. As the end of the concert approached, the singer unveiled hers last look: a tight colored jumpsuit naked second-skin effect full of rhinestones, thus fulfilling her fantasy of «disco diva«.

The performance took place at the gala organized by the luxury multi-brand platform LuisaViaRoma together with Unicef, a charity event that was full of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto or Vanessa Hudgens, and which this year celebrated its sixth edition on the Italian island of Capri. The ceremony was attended by around 900 guests and aimed to raise funds for Unicef ​​projects focused on helping Ukraine and Syria.

The choice of JLo by the Italian firm for this event is further proof of the close relationship that the singer has with her current creative director, Fausto Puglisi, who was also in charge of designing the outfits that the artist wore in her performance at the annual Blue Diamond charity gala, organized by the Dodgers Foundation last June, in which she wore up to five outfits of the signature. A link that the designer himself was in charge of showing on his social networks, congratulating the singer on her recent birthday with an image of both, accompanied by a message in which he showed his admiration for the singer: «The Muse! The Queen! The woman! The number one! You keep inspiring me! You’re everything! I adore you”.