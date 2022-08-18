Jill Kortleve in 15 positive bodysuit fashion icon looks

Thus model Jill Kortleve has become a positive body fashion icon

She prefers a VanMoof electric bike to the yellow taxis of New York, and she didn’t dream of being a model, yet today she is a reference point for those who want to dress in fashion by enhancing their feminine curves. Body positive, of course, but also with a deep respect for her origins and her homeland, because Jill Kortleve (otherwise known on social media as Jilla Tequila) was born and raised in a small Dutch town, Heerlen, but in her DNA there is it is also Suriname, Indonesia and India. Even her beauty look reflects her personality, genuine and, therefore, absolutely natural: amber skin, deep dark eyes, full eyebrows and a long bob that frames her face. Jill is indeed a champion of true and real beauty, because she loves herself. It is for this reason that we like her.

The arrival on the international catwalks

It all begins when she joins The Movement Models, the modeling agency founded by her friend and known for inclusive casting. After the advertising campaign of Nike and H & M, she arrives at the debut on the catwalk of Alexander McQueen with the autumn winter 2019 2020 collection, to then join Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Mona Tougaard at the Chanel, Versace and Valentino fashion shows.