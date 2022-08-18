Jennette McCurdy: What did the actress say in her new book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’?

Jennette McCurdy opened up about her abusive childhood in a scathing memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died.

In the new book, out Tuesday (Aug 9), the former Nickelodeon actress reveals the emotional and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother Debra since she was a child. Her mother died in 2013 of breast cancer.

The star, now 30, also includes details about fights between co-stars, exploitation and neglect on set.

These are some of the most shocking revelations of I’m Glad My Mom Died:

Before its release, McCurdy sat down with New York Times to talk about his memories. In said interview, she talked about working on the Nickelodeon sitcom.

The six-season sitcom, which premiered in 2007, followed the story of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) after the instant success of her web series turned her “normal” life upside down. With the support of her friends Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), she now had to rise to the challenge of managing her newfound success.

Just 15 years old when the series began, McCurdy said there were “instances where people had the best of intentions and maybe they didn’t know what they were doing.”

However, he noted that there were also cases where older people around him “knew exactly what they were doing.”

The outlet also addressed the claims included in the memoir, in which McCurdy alleges that she was “photographed in a bikini at a dress fitting” and that “there was insistence on her drinking alcohol by an intimidating figure” whom she refers to as “The creator”.

McCurdy said her mother Debra was present during these alleged moments but did not become involved because she believed this was normal in the acting business.

After the series ended in 2012, McCurdy went on to co-star with Ariana Grande in the spin-off series Sam and Cat.

McCurdy claims that after that series was cancelled, Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 not to tell about her alleged experiences, but she says she turned the offer down.

The Independent reached out to Nickolodeon for comment.

McCurdy’s mother warned him not to “get too close” to Miranda Cosgrove because he was not a “believer of God”

Elsewhere in his book, McCurdy recounted his first meeting with the former co-star of icarlyMiranda Cosgrove.

“She was leaning against a wall, drinking Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote.

The two first met at their screen test. However, although they did not speak much during the filming of the pilot, McCurdy recalled receiving a gift basket from Cosgrove.

“I am really surprised that another girl who is also acting is so nice to me,” she said. “Usually there is some sense of competition. This gesture is the opposite of that. I am moved.”

She continued, “On set, Miranda used swear words like ‘sh*t’ and ‘asshole,’ and took the Lord’s name in vain at least 50 times a day. My mom warned me not to get too close to Miranda because she is not a believer in God.”

Cosgrove has not spoken openly about his religious beliefs or lack thereof.

McCurdy, who grew up in contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, added: “My mom says yes I can hang out with Nathan. [Kress, quien interpretó a Freddie Benson] because he does [cree]. Southern Baptists are not Mormons, but at least we have Jesus in common.”

McCurdy says her mother practically explained to her how to develop an eating disorder

In the memoir, McCurdy wrote that her mother taught her to develop eating disorders so that she could delay puberty and continue to play child roles in order to support her family.

Later, in a separate interview with The CutMcCurdy said her mother “pretty much explained to me how to go about developing an eating disorder.”

She continued, “As a survival instinct and defense mechanism growing up, I couldn’t face that it was an eating disorder, and I just lived under the illusion that this was my mom’s way of helping me and contributing to my career.”

“In therapy and in hindsight, recognizing that as such obvious abuse is disturbing,” he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former child star revealed that when a doctor suggested she might have an eating disorder, both McCurdy and her mother vehemently denied the idea.

“My first therapist had suggested that she was an abuser and that led me to leave that therapist,” McCurdy told the publication, adding, “I couldn’t face the idea that my mother was an abuser because it meant rethinking my whole life. The only narrative in my life was ‘Mommy knows best.’”

The actress “didn’t like” her co-star of Sam & Cat, Ariana Grande, because she missed work to prioritize her music career

McCurdy wrote that he didn’t love working with Ariana Grande on the spinoff series. icarly, Sam & Catbecause the then burgeoning pop star was taking time to prioritize her music career.

The actress recalled being told she was “good people” due to the fact that Grande frequently missed filming due to musical commitments.

“I know why I hear this phrase so often,” McCurdy wrote. It’s because my co-star Ariana Grande is a burgeoning pop star who regularly misses work to sing at award shows, record new songs and do press for her next album while I stay behind and reluctantly hold the fort. .

McCurdy said he became “a bitter person” because he had to turn down projects because of his commitment to icarlywhile Grande seemed to get a free pass.

“So I have to turn down movies while Ariana is showing off her whistle record at the Billboard Music Awards,” she wrote.

“Ariana misses work to pursue her music career while I perform with a box. I am angry about that. And I’m mad at her. She makes me envious”.

McCurdy added that he was envious of Grande because “she had a much easier upbringing than I did.”

She claims that her jealousy of Grande became harder to hide as the singer’s success grew.

“What finally broke me was when Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” she said. “That was the moment I broke out. She couldn’t take it anymore.”

“From that moment on, I didn’t like him. I couldn’t like him,” she added. “The success of a pop star could handle it, but having fun in the company of Sheriff Woody, f***ing, with Forrest Gump? This went too far.”

McCurdy recalled being yelled at repeatedly while filming her first kiss with the co-star of icarlyNathan Kress

In another section of the book, McCurdy detailed the on-set experience of her first kiss, both on and off screen, with co-star Kress.

“Our lips are touching. He moves his mouth a little, but I can’t move mine. I am paralyzed,” she recalled. “His eyes are closed. mine don’t. Mine are open wide, staring at him. It’s so strange to look at a person while his face is touching. Dislike. I can smell his hair gel.”

McCurdy continued: “Shake your head some more, Jennette! The creator screams off camera.”

She added that she “honestly” tried to follow the instructions, but felt “stiff” and “undaunted”.

“My mind says who cares that this is your first kiss, that your first kiss is on camera. Get over. Do what you’re told,” she said. “My body says no, I don’t want this. I don’t want my first kiss to be like this. I want my first kiss to be a real first kiss, not a kiss for a TV show.”

McCurdy explained that he felt “ashamed” of his romantic side, so he suppressed it, because his mother did not approve.

“You just try to let go, and if you’re Nathan, my co-star, it looks like you can,” she wrote. “But if you’re me, you can’t. If it’s me, you’re just thinking about every little thing that’s going on, and your mind is racing, and you’re itching for it to end.”

Then, he said that The Creator yelled “Cut!” before approaching her.

“The creator looks me straight in the eye, but doesn’t say anything for four or five seconds,” he explained. “I almost start laughing, thinking that he might be playing with me for fun like he does sometimes, but then I recognize that there is deep anger in him. This is no time for laughs. Finally, he speaks”.

“’Jennette. More. Movement. De. Cabeza,’” she wrote, adding that he demanded that the crew not stop recording.

Once again, McCurdy said that after another take, The Creator yelled “Cut!” and that she could “tell by her tone” that he was upset with the images. After seven takes, she was told by The Creator that they needed to move on to something else.

“’Fine,’ he says angrily,” McCurdy recounted. “’That wasn’t ideal, but OK, we’ll move on to something else. I’ll go to another area!’”

I’m Glad My Mom Died It is now available.