Jay Shetty to officiate the second wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

ANDl life coach, former hindu monk and driver Jay Shetty officiate the ceremony on the second wedding Come in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Shetty, who runs the podcast ‘OnPurpose‘, has interviewed a lot of celebrities such as Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth PaltrowY ‘Page Six‘ reported that he has been close to Lopez for a few years.

JLo and Shetty also worked together on a public relations stunt for the actress’s film ‘Marry Me’, in which Jennifer Lopez invited Shetty to officiate at four weddings that she orchestrated as part of the film.

“When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate at four weddings and talk about the power of love during her special performance of ‘Marry Me,’ you say yes,” Shetty said on social media.

Jay Shetty does not hide his excitement to work with Jennifer Lopez

“What an amazing experience it was to see four beautiful couples say their vows and have Jennifer Lopez and Maluma like wedding singers!

“Their stories and journeys brought tears to the whole world and I am so grateful to have been able to be a part of it.” podcaster.

Shetty, who is a former Hindu monk, and has already officiated at the wedding of Lily Collins and the director Charlie McDowell last September in Colorado.