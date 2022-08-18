Jamie Foxx thinks people are too “sensitive” for his new movie: ‘All Star Weekend’

Do you remember ‘Tropic Thunder: A very bitchy war!’? In it, Robert Downey Jr. played Kirk Lazarus, an Australian method actor who darkened his skin to play a black character. That was a satire that Jamie Foxx seems to have taken to another level. ‘All-Star Weekend’ is Foxx’s directorial debut (at least for the big screen), who also stars in and co-wrote with Audra Kinkead. Although it was shot in 2016 and had to be released in 2018, the film has not yet seen the light of day and according to its creator it is because we are not ready.

‘All-Star Weekend’, which has a stellar cast made up of Foxx himself, Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Szohr, Gerard Butler, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria, Snoop Dogg and Jeremy Piven among others, is a comedy about two best trucker friends who win two tickets to attend this NBA sporting event full of celebrities and along the way, things happen to them. A comedy that, according to Foxx, pushes the limits of what is considered acceptable, or so he told CinemaBlend in an interview during the promotion of Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’: “We’re trying to expand those sensitive corners where people can laugh again. And that’s why I think, even in this movie [refiriéndose a ‘Turno de día’], the best thing we hear at screenings is people laughing. Hopefully they’ll still be laughing on the way to ‘All-Star Weekend,’ because we’re definitely going for it.”

a race issue

And what is it about the movie that is so controversial, you ask? Well, as Foxx explained on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2017, it must be a racial issue: “We all play different characters. I play a white, racist cop. […] Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican. I called Robert and said, “Listen, I need you to play Mexican.” He said, “Dude, here’s the deal. Of course. fuck it Of course. Why not? Fuck of course. Of course. Mexican. Whatever””. According to the IMdB tab for ‘All-Star Weekend’, Foxx plays at least 3 characters and we know that fictional versions of players like LeBron James and Steph Curry appear.

Apart from continuing to fight to release it, Foxx continues to work in front of the screen and has just released the action comedy ‘Day Shift’ on Netflix. In addition, he is soon going to shoot ‘Back in Action’, Cameron Diaz’s return to the cinema, and has pending release in post-production phases: Josh Greenbaum’s ‘Strays’ for 2023, Brad Furman’s ‘Tin Soldier’, ‘ Maggie Betts’ The Burial and Nick Cassavetes’ ‘God Is a Bullet’; but it has also been announced that he will be in Bob Logan’s ‘Groove Tails’ with Dave Bautista, Taylor Hackford’s ‘Signal Hill’ and will be Mike Tyson in a biographical series about the former boxer.