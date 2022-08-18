“I’ve never seen a bigger ego”

In an interview with the newspaper Depar Sports, Wayne Rooney spoke about the recent attitudes of Kylian Mbappé

The actions of Kylian Mbappe in the rout of Paris Saint-Germain about Montpellier that involved Messi and Neymar they were not well received. After colliding with the Argentine and arguing with the Brazilian about who would take the penalty, he was criticized.

This time, who exploded against the French’s attitudes was Wayne Rooney. The former player of Man Utd and current coach of D.C. United of the mls criticized the striker’s ego in an interview with Department Sports.

“An almost 24-year-old player colliding with Messi? I have never seen an ego bigger than this in my life. someone has to remind Mbappe who, at the age of 24, Messi He was already on his way to his fourth Ballon d’Or”, said Rooney.

According to the journalist Daniel Riveroradio RMC Sportsthe French striker is not satisfied with not being the ‘leader’ of the PSG. In the last transfer window, Mbappé opted to renew with the Parc des Princes club instead of going to Real Madrid.

“Mbappe Y Neymar They don’t talk to each other and they don’t get over each other, we’ve known that for a long time. Mbappe he is the head of the club, they told him that, they told his mother and father. They sold him (the hiring) of an internationally renowned coach and that Neymar I wouldn’t be anymore. Upon arrival, it was not exactly that. So she’s in a bad mood because of what she promised herself.”

Mbappé and Neymar with PSG prior to the start of a match in Ligue 1 Getty Images

World champion points against Mbappé

The attitude of Mbappe in PSG’s win over Montpellier last Saturday has had a very negative effect on Europe. The world champion with France in 1998, Frank Leboeuf criticized the striker’s attitude in the program ESPNFC.

“It’s a shame. I’m embarrassed for him now. Because I love him so much, I can’t understand why he’s doing this. He’s an example for young players, he knows. He shouldn’t act like that,” said the former player. Chelsea.

“If I were Christophe Galtier, at the end of the game I’d say, ‘Kylian, I love you, but what did you do? This is the last time you do this. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you’re the star of the team, you can’t do that,” he declared.