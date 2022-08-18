It’s a football cemetery

Manchester United are at the center of a ruthless debate in England: the first seasonal releases were catastrophic and Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave, is no longer enough to cover the shortcomings.

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer enough to Manchester United. THE Red Devils they started the season in the worst possible way despite the settlement of Erik ten Hag had brought a breath of optimism but the 6 goals scored by Brighton and Brentford in the first two days have brought the environment back into the depression that has characterized these past years.

Last year the arrival of CR7 gave the fans hope for a new rebirth but the goals of the Portuguese champion were not enough to play in the Champions League and this year United will be involved in the Europa League. The absence from the top European club tournament led the five-time Golden Ball to report on the situation and for a few weeks Jorge Mendes has been working to find accommodation.

It is not easy to move a company like Cristiano at a time of financial difficulty for a large part of European football. Ronaldo has vented on social networks yet another post on his future but the relationship with United is increasingly complicated.

Gary Neville is a Manchester United institution and to the microphones of Sky Sports now he examines the English championship, with analyzes that are always accurate and never banal, especially on Red Devils. The former captain has once again been critical of his favorite team and current management after two defeats at the start of the season that see United last in the Premier League.

The former Manchester and England full-back did a long analysis in which he highlighted the last decade of investments at United and only saved two: One of the problems that United have had for a decade is the change of managers and strategies. This is a big deal. We looked at the club’s most important signings and more than a billion was spent. There are only two signings that have been good and performed at a good level. Bruno Fernandes for the numbers of him must say that it worked and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Herrera, Shaw, Matic, Mata… Cristiano would have entered, but what happened in the last month goes from green to amber. It can be for performance, value, price, or behavior. 75% didn’t work. It’s a scary movie from a market point of view. “

Neville was even tougher about the club’s current policy, calling it a “players graveyard”. “I was thrilled with many signings, including last year with Sancho, Varane, Cristiano. Also with Di Maria. But now this club has become a cemetery for footballers. ”

Gary Neville is one of the few who is speaking objectively towards Cristiano Ronaldo and was convinced that the separation was the best thing for both of them: no hard feelings or lack of understanding because it seemed the best ending for everyone but now Neville fears that his departure will leave United without a real striker and at the mercy of the central area of ​​the table: “We have to make an important decision with Cristiano. Let them decide once and for all whether it will go away or not. Before these two results I would tell you that the best thing is to let Cristiano go. The problem is that if he leaves, there is no one able to score. I really think that if they don’t bring players of a certain type in the next two weeks and Cristiano leaves, United could end up in the bottom half of the table. They are a team in the lower half of the rankings “.

The British columnist ruled: “United will surf on this wave, but they are going through the most difficult moments since the relegation in 1974”. Heavy words from those who made the history of this club.