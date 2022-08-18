It lasts exactly two hours and captivates with mystery and suspense: the Netflix movie that everyone is watching

“The appearance of things” traps with mystery and suspense: the Netflix movie that everyone is watching

A new horror film that electrifies from beginning to end, with the subtlety of suspense and intrigue. Based on the novel by Elizabeth Brundage, “The Appearance of “The Thing” has positioned itself among Netflix favorites since its premiere.

With the stellar performances of Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, the film recounts the problems of a family that moves from the city and chooses an old house to live. As a good horror film, the new home hides in its walls the secrets of the bloody history that happened there in the past.

Claire and her daughter are the first to perceive some strange events that begin to manifest. Upon investigation, she discovers what happened not only in the house but also with the boys who help her in her work.

Her husband, a seductive professor who soon flirts with a young girl, gradually reveals that nothing in his life is what it seems. Little by little his wife is unmasking her true personality and linking the events of the present with the stories of the past that give no rest.

Creating a climate of mystery from the first scene, the Netflix film unfolds in an even and surprising way, unraveling the secrets that each of the characters hides. Exactly two hours that will keep you sitting on the couch until the end.