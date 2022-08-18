Is Selena Gomez Dating Tyga?
Selena Gomez and the rapper Tyga They were seen spending time together in a Los Angeles club last night, so the versions that they could be dating have not been long in coming, because after the singer entered the establishment, the entrance of no one else, will it be a new courtship in Hollywood?
Since Selena began with an incipient career, in children’s programs on the Disney Channel, until today, creditor of a series of achievements derived from her work in acting, television production and her beauty line, we have witnessed the different relationships affairs in which he has been involved.
And while the interpreter of “Ice Cream” has tried to keep her relationships out of the public eye, it is no surprise to anyone that in the past she entered into a relationship, which prevailed over time, with Justin Bieber and that also gave the opportunity with The Weekend. In addition to her dating the two musicians, she has in the past been linked to Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Orlando Bloom and Chris Evans.
melc