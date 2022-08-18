Is Selena Gomez Dating Tyga?

Selena Gomez and the rapper Tyga They were seen spending time together in a Los Angeles club last night, so the versions that they could be dating have not been long in coming, because after the singer entered the establishment, the entrance of no one else, will it be a new courtship in Hollywood?

Since Selena began with an incipient career, in children’s programs on the Disney Channel, until today, creditor of a series of achievements derived from her work in acting, television production and her beauty line, we have witnessed the different relationships affairs in which he has been involved.

And while the interpreter of “Ice Cream” has tried to keep her relationships out of the public eye, it is no surprise to anyone that in the past she entered into a relationship, which prevailed over time, with Justin Bieber and that also gave the opportunity with The Weekend. In addition to her dating the two musicians, she has in the past been linked to Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Orlando Bloom and Chris Evans.

Now, “TMZ” has suggested that the singer, who recently turned 30, could be dating Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, since on Wednesday morning they were caught together at “The Nice Club”, a club in Los Angeles, famous among the world of celebrities; The 32-year-old rapper arrived at the venue before Selena, who entered the establishment after midnight. After Gomez arrived, the security of the establishment restricted the passage of other and other diners, so the international media suggested that despite the fact that the place had already closed, it allowed Selena and Tyga to remain enjoying the night until 2: 00 in the morning. The stars tried to go unnoticed, as the actress left the establishment through the front door, while the rapper was seen leaving through the back door. In the morning, “TMZ” reported that a source close to Selena revealed that she is not dating Tyga and that each of the parties was accompanied by their group of friends; meeting, they decided to join. But, despite these statements, it is not the first time that they are seen together, since Tyga appeared at the interpreter’s 30th birthday party, on July 22.

Photos from Selena’s 30th birthday party. Photos: Instagram and Twitter

