Infinite thanks to Forge mode

343 Industries is still working on the Forge mode for Halo: Infinite but for some time some players have been able to access an incomplete version, although quite robust, with which they have been testing. In one of these tests, user Dan Brindley Johnson recreated a villa from Minecraft within Halo: Infinite and the result is spectacular.

Dan Brindley Johnson He is known in the Halo: Infinite community thanks to the quality of his creations in Forge mode, as it was he who introduced us to what the Battle of Endor from Star Wars would be like in Halo Infinite. His most recent creation features a Minecraft village made out of Forge mode items.

Also: 6 features of Nissan e-power technology that explain how it works.

Yesterday Dan Brindley Johnson posted some screenshots of his Minecraft village in Halo: Infinite, as well as a YouTube video of him walking through his entire creation with C418’s music playing in the background. The result is incredible, because it looks like Minecraft with a pack of hyper-realistic textures.

The video of Dan touring his village shows us the houses, the crops, a portal to the Nether and the interior of a house, where we can see a bed and lamps that seem to be taken from Minecraft, as well as a work table to make new constructions . The video in question ends with Dan lying on his bed and his view changes just like it would in Minecraft.

The Forge mode build used by Dan Brindley Johnson is a few months old and has some bugs, but 343 Industries is expected to launch the beta of this mode in September. Dan believes that 343 Industries is not going to delay Halo: Infinite’s Forge mode any longer, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks for an official confirmation from the studio.