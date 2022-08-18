‘Indiana Jones 5’: Boyd Holbrook, an actor who has already seen part of the film, says it is “amazing”

‘Indiana Jones 5’ will mean many things at the time of its release. It is not only the fifth installment of one of the most successful sagas in history, but it could mean the withdrawal of two true emblems of cinema such as Harrison Ford and John Williams. Also, this new sequel comes after the failure to claim what ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ meant, so we all wonder what path it will take what could be Ford’s last film as Doctor Jones.

All the misfortunes that occurred on the set, such as the death of a worker, Harrison Ford getting injured, or the pandemic wreaking havoc, can only be compared to the hype generated around this movie. And it is not for less if we review its cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Ford himself. To whet your appetite and generate expectations, Holbrook was full of praise for the film directed by James Mangold, with whom he already worked on ‘Logan’. “I can assure you that it will be amazing. I was able to see half an hour of footage when I went to Los Angeles to visit Jim [Mangold]. He did ’66 Le Mans’ so, you know, it’s going to be fast, it’s going to be impressive and it’s going to have heart. All of his films have that emotional component, but he maintains the grand scale of ‘Indiana Jones.‘”declared the actor in conversations with Men’s Health.

Something that could lower the hype is that Steven Spielberg is not behind the cameras this time, although he does serve as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall (who was in charge of confirming the end of filming back in February) and Simon Emanuel. The script is in charge of the director himself, Jez Butterworth (‘Spectre’) and John-Henry Butterworth (‘Edge of Tomorrow’). We had the latest news of this highly protected production at the last Star Wars Celebration, where a first promotional image was released accompanied by a definitive release date: on June 30, 2023.

Little is known about the plot. Some leaked photos indicated that the Nazis would once again be Indy’s greatest enemy, whose leader would be played by Mads Mikkelsen, and that the tape would be set in the 60s. The roles of the rest of the cast still remain unknown. It was also rumored that the archaeologist would continue to be married to Marion Ravenwood after her reconciliation in the fourth installment, although it has not yet been confirmed that actress Karen Allen will finally appear.

totally irreplaceable

With his continuous jokes about the ‘Star Wars’ saga and its creator, George Lucas, It does not seem unreasonable to say that Harrison Ford is more fond of Indiana Jones than Han Solo. In fact, in the role of the galactic saga he was already replaced by a younger version: Alden Ehrenreich in ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’. He even considered bringing in Taron Egerton. As for the role of Professor Jones, Ford was much more suspicious, and this was corroborated by Chris Pratt’s recent statements regarding picking up the whip witness. What is clear is that Harrison Ford’s shadow is very long and he is, without a doubt, an irreplaceable actor.