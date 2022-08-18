Inauguration of new teaching spaces in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Campus II of the UNACH

Within the framework of the Day of the Professional in Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry, the rector Carlos Faustino Natarén Nandayapa inaugurated the Green Iguana Reproduction Unit in the facilities of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry, Campus II.

This new space aims to protect this wild species at risk of disappearing, carry out research studies and promote the conservation of the fauna of our entity.

After cutting the ribbon for this unit, he asserted that UNACH seeks to train young people with the knowledge that will help them make their way professionally, but also to influence production in the Chiapas countryside.

Accompanied by the Secretary General of SPAUNACH, Héctor Adolfo De León Gallegos, he explained that work is being done to strengthen said academic unit, promoting educational quality and the services offered to society.

During a tour of a sample of the food production workshops that are taught in this Faculty, he spoke with students who develop said manufactures, as well as with those responsible for the calf fattening project that is carried out within the framework of the UNACH – PRADEL agreement. .

In this regard, the director of the Faculty, Hernán Orbelín Mandujano Camacho, announced that currently all existing posts are already active, thus offering students different possibilities for the study of various animal species, such as pigs, cattle, goats, fish, iguanas and crocodiles, among others.

He explained that the reactivation of these student practice spaces was achieved thanks to the budgetary discipline of this management, achieving savings with which they have worked in their reactivation; pointing out the contribution and collaboration of teachers, administrators and students who consume the products that are made there and that allowed one more income to the faculty.

This inauguration also represents the importance that veterinarians have in caring for the planet’s biodiversity, in addition to the work they do to ensure the production of animal protein and the safety of food that reaches society.

Present at the event were the Secretary General, María Eugenia Culebro Mandujano; the Academic Secretary, Guillermina Vela Román; the Administrative Secretary, Roberto Cárdenas de León; the Director General of Planning, Mary Dalia Garivaldi Ozuna; the General Director of Research and Postgraduate Studies, María Guadalupe Rodríguez Galván; the secretary of Identity and University Social Responsibility, Arcadio Zebadúa Sánchez; the General Director of Teaching and School Services, Felipe Zavala Parada, and the Secretary for Social Inclusion and Cultural Diversity, Hugo Alejandro Guillén Trujillo.