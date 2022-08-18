In Tlaxcala, artistic sensitivity is strengthened in infants – El Sol de Tlaxcala

The confinement due to the pandemic affected the emotional and motor development of infants who experienced stress due to this situation, which is why through art we seek to support them to recover their childhood“, he claimed Silvia Teloxa Castilloteacher in child therapy and coordinator of the project “Dancing, painting and singing I go against fears, children’s multidisciplinary choreography Happy here and now!”

For six months, Silvia Teloxa and Martha Teloxa Castillo, who is a teacher in child therapy, accompanied boys and girls in sessions at the Parque de la Juventud, where the minors developed their artistic abilities, which resulted in the dance performance “My domesticated monster, I present it to you”, which will premiere on Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m. in the auditorium of the Pinacoteca del Estado, in the city ​​of Tlaxcala.

“The exploration of movement, the interaction with other children and the freedom of the game allowed the participants to forget fear for a moment and to integrate into the choreographic dynamics, which at the end of the day strengthen teamwork and collaboration.”, detailed the project coordinator Silvia Teloxa.

Sisters Silvia and Martha Teloxa invite the public to be part of this presentation, in which the participating minors will show their skills in the performing arts, as they highlighted that during childhood it is important to have this type of affective stimuli.

“My tame monster, I present it to you” It is a dance piece divided into four acts: “The dream”, “Playing as friends”, “The power” and “The fear”, which capture in the movement the most recurrent emotions of infants.

“Dancing, painting and singing I go against fears, children’s multidisciplinary choreography. Happy here and now!” It is an activity sponsored by the Program of Incentives for the Creation and Artistic Development of Tlaxcala (Pecdat) provided by state and federal cultural institutions.

