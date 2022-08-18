In the background there is room: who is Filippo Storino, the actor who plays Remo in the series | America TV | America TV GO | age | biography | Instagram | entertainment

In “There is room in the background” The novelties do not stop, and it is not for less, since it is the most successful series in Peru in recent times: the entry of new characters and new situations generate that this national production is enriched with the passing of days and its history is become more and more interesting. And the entry of the character of Remo has not been an exception, since this character, played by Filippo Storinohas conquered many fans of this story.

Who is Filippo Storino?

If something defines the new pull of “There is room at the bottom”, Filippo StorinoIt is his versatility and multifaceted character: he is a lawyer graduated from the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC), he has knowledge of marketing, he was a reality boy and now he is dedicated to acting. In the last two years he has studied at the famous school of Roberto Ángeles and has been a reporter for the program “You are in all of them”.

The actor Filippo Storino is a lawyer, although he has not practiced his university profession. Photo: Instagram/Filippo Storino

His appearance on América TV is not new, since in addition to working as a journalist on the ‘Choca’ Mandros program, he has been a participant in “Esto es Guerra”. The young performer has expressed his admiration for historical figures of acting, such as Marlon Brando, Christian Bale and Johnny Depp.

Who is the character of Remo in “There is room in the background”?

In “In the background there is room”, Filippo Storino assumes the role of Remo Sánchez Concha, a young aristocrat who dates the character of Alessia (played by Karime Scander) and is considered the main rival of ‘Jaimito’ Gonzales (Jorge Guerra).

The young actor has a new challenge in “In the background there is a place” after having been in “Back to the neighborhood” and other productions. Photo: Instagram/Filippo Storino

The fact that Remo and Alessia study the same career at university allows them to meet many times, in addition to sharing the same social stratum. It should be remembered that Filippo Storino was also part of other América TV series, such as “Back to the neighborhood”, where he played the role of Luis Miguel.