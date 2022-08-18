In Search of Champions – Jon Caramanica

The first negative consequences of the release of Beyoncé’s latest album, _Renaissance _ – assuming that there can be significant repercussions after a launch planned with military precision and secrecy, and run by armies of writers, producers, lawyers and experts in marketing and social networks – have been reduced to issues of recognition and attribution of merit.

So essentially legal issues, but in reality also philosophical and moral. Recognizing a source of inspiration, direct or indirect, is a fair business practice but also, in the age of internet-centered hyper-responsibility, a practice similar to choosing attack as the best defense.

This is especially true for Renaissance, an album that is a rich and thoughtful exploration and interpretation of American dance music, especially its black and queer roots, which also touches genres such as disco, house, ballroom and more. The thanks and the list of collaborators are compiled in a scrupulous way: Beyoncé has worked with producers and writers who are part of those worlds, sampling fundamental pieces of those genres.

Yet after the release of the album there was no lack of controversy and oddities. As on the paternity of the individual

Break my soulwhich initially included the authors of the Robin S. Show me lovethen removed and then inserted again (without ever mentioning StoneBridge, the author of the remix that made the original song popular).

A few days before the release of the album, the complete list of credits published online (the recognition of all contributions to an artistic creation) it was assumed that the song Energy was an interpolation of Milkshake by Kelis produced by the Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). Kelis, an innovator of the early 2000s alt-soul genre, posted a series of videos on Instagram expressing her frustration at not being warned, despite not being the owner of the publishing rights (Kelis was not credited as author or producer on most of the first albums made with the Neptunes, due to a deal she had signed with the duo when she was, as she told The Guardian herself, “too young and too stupid to reread and check it”; which she opened a discussion of Williams’ possible ambiguities). Beyoncé updated the song without making any further comments, removing part of the tween Milkshake.

When this kind of dissatisfaction reaches public opinion (or, in the worst cases, in the courtroom), often the apparent reason is money, but there is actually a question of power behind it. And it suggests that even Beyoncé, normally irreproachable, this time did not come out unscathed from the transition to the Internet.



















Saucy Santana at the Monster Pride party in New York, June 1, 2022

(Rebecca Smeyne, The New York Times / Contrast)













Conversations about who has the right to borrow from whom – and whether that’s acceptable – escalate when one of pop music’s most powerful figures is involved. But in Renaissance Beyoncé – collaborating with DJ Honey Dijon, an expert house music producer, and sampling the influential drag queen and musician Kevin Aviance – uses elements of other songs wisely. With the idea of ​​offering a huge platform to artists who are often relegated to the margins.

After the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has released a series of remixes. In particular Break my soul (The Queens remix)which blends his song with Vogue by Madonna (1990), one of the first mainstream appearances of New York’s queer club culture. But Beyoncé put a new political culture into her version of her, turning Madonna’s list of white screen idols into a catalog of seminal black musicians: Aaliyah, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, and more. still. The idea of ​​the remix seems to have been born on TikTok by a DJ named frooty treblez, whose name appears among the managers in various capacities of the production. The result is electric, both philosophically and musically, and shows a clear continuity with the ways in which pop stars can voraciously consume the work of others, but are treated with a certain tolerance when it is believed that they borrow with respect. On the other hand, both Beyoncé and Madonna have been accused of opportunism by some queer critics.

Thirty years after Voguehowever, Madonna continues to demonstrate her constant and deep commitment to queer culture. She recently she published Material gworrllllllll!a collaboration with rapper Saucy Santana who mixes his song Material girl, itself somewhat inspired by Madonna’s 1984 hit. The collision is a bit messy: Madonna’s voice seems to have passed through some sort of hyper-pop filter and the piece is lively but lacks elegance.

Saucy Santana is a gay rapper who became famous thanks to reality shows and then to TikTok. Among the fragments of songs that have garnered more and more success online, _Material girl _ was the most intense, an ode to commercial luxury, as raw as Madonna’s original.

But the alluring title was the most effective gimmick, a way to connect her chutzpah to Madonna’s. The circle closes with Saucy Santana’s most recent single, Bootywhich incorporates the same famous trumpet sampling of Crazy in love _by Beyoncé. Even in a year when so many pop stars have explicitly ransacked the past in search of samples, this was a particularly daring maneuver. Especially considering that the loan is not actually from _Crazy in lovebut if anything from Are you my woman? (Tell me so) of Chi-Lites, in turn sampled for the song by Beyoncé.

Here too, the connection to the past is a sleight of hand. For the layman, Booty it sounds like it has been officially approved by Beyoncé herself. For the less naive, it might seem like approval is implied. But maybe Saucy Santana just caught her off guard.