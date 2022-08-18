“In Madrid there are those who went to the Bernabeu just to see him”

Few can afford to talk about other world-class football players by preaching from the same pulpit. Certainly though, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima can talk to any colleague without having to worry too much about this issue, given that he is considered The Phenomenon by all football fans around the globe.

Angel Di Maria will therefore be flattered to read the words of the Brazilian champion, released during an interview that was later published on Gazzetta dello Sport: “I know Di Maria well: in Madrid there were those who went to the stadium just to see him. You would never give him 34 years, he physically he still looks great. And while playing he sees things that almost everyone else does not see. He doesn’t play, he invents: above all assists ”.

The Phenomenon therefore did not spare himself in compliments addressed to the new signing of Juventus, which already during the tour in the United States showed part of the vast repertoire of feints, passes and class plays at its disposal. The new Juventus number 22 will undoubtedly be one of the arrows that will ignite the new Serie A 2022/23 the most.

Between the lines of the sentence pronounced by the former Brazilian footballer, however, one can read a slight jab intended for Cristiano Ronaldo, the North Star above the Bernabeu during the period spent by Angel Di Maria in Madrid. El Fideo, less popular than CR7, still attracted several merengue fans according to the Brazilian…