In Edomex they rescued a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped with a tactical drone

On August 17, elements of the Public Security Directorate of the municipality of Metepec, in the State of Mexico, and the entity’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJE), managed to rescue a 2-year-old girl who had been kidnapped in San Miguel. Totocuitlapilco.

In a statement issued by the Metepec municipal police, they point out that they carried out an operation with the support of the Specialized Homicide Area of ​​the FGE, the Tactical Group and the Tactical Drone Group, after they received a complaint from a woman who said that She feared for her daughter’s safety.

The agency indicated that they began the investigation and persecution, for which they discovered that the subjects “were also involved in the disappearance and possible homicide of another minor reported missing in 2021, without having data on the location of her remains.” .

Regarding the first girl, they detailed: “the disappearance of the aforementioned minor was a viral issue on social networks since several feminist groups joined the search and location of her.”

In their publication they shared a video captured by the drone in which the monitoring that the aircraft carried out on the criminals is observed until they were arrested in the middle of a crop.

The statement also indicates: “the three detainees are brothers and have arrest warrants in force at the time of their capture; They were placed at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry agent, where the investigations will be followed up and their legal situation will be determined for both crimes.”

Finally, the Metepec municipal police detailed that the minor was reintegrated into her family nucleus and that she was in good health.

