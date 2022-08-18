Three people have been charged in the 2018 jail killing of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, central officials said Thursday.

Kias in the photo, 55; Pablo j Decologero, 48; And Sean McKinnon,36 was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said in a statement.

A prison guard found Bulger’s body at 8:21 a.m. on October 30, 2018, at the Hazleton United States Penitentiary in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, less than 12 hours from the federal prison in Florida.

Photios “Freddy” Ghias appears in court in the Al Bruno murder case on April 14, 2009 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dan Drieger/The Republican Party via AP File

Sean MacKinnon. family photo

According to prosecutors, Gias and DeCologero are accused of punching Bulger in the head multiple times.

Gias and DeCologero were charged with first-degree murder and accessory to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

McKinnon is accused of making false statements to a federal agent, according to the report.

Gias and DeCologero were behind bars when they were charged. McKinnon was arrested by the FBI Jacksonville in Ocala, Florida, according to an FBI spokesman.

Officers previously described Ghias, who was serving a life sentence for murder, became the prime suspect in Bulger’s murder. According to federal prosecutors, he was an enforcer for the New England mob in the 1990s and 2000s, making him a rival to Bulgaria.

Bulger was the leader of the Boston Irish mob and an undercover FBI informant.

McKinnon was a cellmate of Geass’s in Hazleton, where he served eight years in prison for stealing guns from a Vermont gun store. Both men, along with DeCologero, were placed in solitary confinement hours after Bulger was beaten to death.

McKinnon told NBC News earlier this year that he is innocent.

Dicologero served 25 years in prison for fraud and witness tampering when he was convicted.

It was not immediately known if he or Gias had attorneys available to speak on their behalf.

Bulger, who was in a wheelchair when he was captured in Santa Monica, California in 2011, and the inspiration for Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Departed,” had been on the run for 16 years. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

In 2019, Bulger’s family filed a $200 million wrongful death lawsuit with authorities saying they “willfully” put him in harm’s way when he was transferred to Hazleton. A judge dismissed the case last year.