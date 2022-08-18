“In 1987 The Simpsons premiered and Moyano took over Truckers”, Vidal’s ironic tweets to criticize the indefinite re-elections of trade unionists

Maria Eugenia Vidal he appealed to irony to question the indefinite reelection of union leaders. He did it through a series of tweets in which he targeted Hugo Moyano, Roberto Baradel and Luis Barrionuevo.

“I believe that no one has to stay in power forever. That is why I presented a bill to eliminate indefinite re-elections in trade unionism and establish the presentation of public and mandatory sworn statements,” wrote the deputy of Together for Change on the social network.

With a kind of memes, the opposition legislator gave as an example that in 1987 while The Simpsons premiered, Hugo Moyano assumed in the Truckers Guild.

Another ironic message was aimed at Baradel, who took over in 2004 at the head of the Unified Union of Education Workers of Buenos Aires, the same year in which Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook.

Luis Barrionuevo is another of the paradigmatic cases of trade unionists in power. The head of the Union of Tourism, Hotel and Gastronomy Workers took over in 1985the same year it was known Steven Spielberg’s famous film Back to the Future.

Vidal’s initiative, in addition to promoting union term limits, requires the submission of annual sworn statements from all members of the Board of Directors of the unions in question.

“We have to advance in a process of modernizing the law on union associations, all those who manage the destinies and administer resources of the organizations must present their sworn statements, we must make this situation transparent,” Vidal said after presenting the project in Congress.

It is not the first project in this line promoted by Vidal, who also sought to impose a salary cap for legislators and advance in the elimination of the privileged retirement for president and vice president.

The objective is to sanction the so-called Union Transparency Lawmodifying article 17 of the current Law and proposing the creation of “a body composed of a minimum of five (5) members, elected in a manner that ensures the will of the majority of the members or congressional delegates through direct and secret vote “.

Tour in Entre Ríos and more criticism of trade unionists

Vidal showed himself this Thursday in Entre Ríos in a tour with his colleague from the lower chamber, the deputy Roger Frigerio and again targeted the trade unionists.

“I started a fight many years ago against the privileges and the entrenched mafias in the system, I did it as governor, when I left the province there were 800 public officials and today there are 1,700,” she said.

And he added: “The same union leaders have been there for 30 years, there has been no renewal, I also believe that we must move forward with greater transparency in the management of resources.”

Frigerio, former Minister of the Interior and current deputy, accompanied Vidal on the visit to the province in which he seeks to run for governor in 2023.