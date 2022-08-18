Important director of Marvel Studios signs for Warner Bros

During the last hours it became known that an important director of Marvel Studiosin charge of some movies spider-manhas signed for Warner Bros Discovery.

this movement has generated enough noise in the world of cinemasince the new company in which it was established has the rights of DC, direct competition from the franchise with which it is recognized.

It is nothing more and nothing less than jon watts, a fundamental piece in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is the man behind Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, including No Way Home.

Although his arrival at ‘WB’ has no direct relationship with DC Studios, it is impossible not to generate rumors and speculation about the topic. In addition, it occurs in the context in which it is thought to reinvent the UEDC with plans for the future.

