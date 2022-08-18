Important director of Marvel Studios signs for Warner Bros

During the last hours it became known that an important director of Marvel Studiosin charge of some movies spider-manhas signed for Warner Bros Discovery.

this movement has generated enough noise in the world of cinemasince the new company in which it was established has the rights of DC, direct competition from the franchise with which it is recognized.

It is nothing more and nothing less than jon watts, a fundamental piece in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is the man behind Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, including No Way Home.

Although his arrival at ‘WB’ has no direct relationship with DC Studios, it is impossible not to generate rumors and speculation about the topic. In addition, it occurs in the context in which it is thought to reinvent the UEDC with plans for the future.

In detail, Jon will join Warner to be the producer of disaster weddina film by Max Barbakow, an emerging director who has just succeeded with Palm Springs.

It should be noted that this is one more of the projects that Wats has in the pipeline, since there is much more ahead that is not linked to the MCU.

Within what is coming is a movie with George Clooney Y Brad Pitt for AppleTV+. The highlight is Final Destination 6 Y Sekeleton Crewa Star Wars series, which maintains its link to The Walt Disney Company conglomerate.

Speculation by proximity with DC

Though he has plenty of plans outside of Marvel Studios, the director’s recent move into Warner Bros Discovery has repercussions.

This, not only because of its proximity to DC Studios, but also because it seems that something is not very clear to continue clearly linked to the UCM.

It must be remembered that a few months ago he left his role in the new film by fantastic four and regarding spider-man no clarity on another project.

Faced with this scenario, social networks and some specialized media suggest that possibly from ‘WB’ they want to continue negotiating with Jon Watts so that it has some position in the new DC.