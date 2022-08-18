I experienced the grand finale of the Minecraft and League of Legends competitions – La Radio 102.9

Sharing is showing interest!

The event will be on Saturday August 20 from 11 in the Blue Pavilion of the Córdoba Fair Complex.

During the day the final instances of both competitions will be played.

There will also be raffles, gifts, live DJs, cosplay, Just Dance, game tests, gastronomy and more.

The countdown has begun for the great event that will consecrate the winners of the Minecraft Intercollegiate League and the League of Legends Tournament. With free admission, the appointment is on Saturday August 20 from 11 in the Blue Pavilion of the Córdoba Fair Complex (Av. Cárcano S / NB° Chateau Carreras).

Throughout the day the final of the contest of Minecraft, which had 350 teams made up of 5th and 6th grade students. In the first stage of the league, 1,126 boys and girls from schools from different parts of the province participated, who went through various challenges to win a place in Saturday’s event.

The Blue Pavilion of the Córdoba Fair Complex will also witness the semifinals and finals of the League of Legends tournament. 196 teams of 5 participants each registered in the competition; 980 gamers of different experience levels who faced each other virtually for the grand final.

More than a gaming experience

In addition to witnessing the video game competitions, which will be the main attractions of the event, those who come to the Fair Complex on Saturday will be able to enjoy other proposals.

There will be testing (tests) and exhibition of video games, arcades and participatory competitions of Just Dance and cosplay, where attendees can be characterized as their favorite character. There will also be raffles, gifts, live DJs and food trucks, to complete the experience with a varied gastronomic offer. An ideal opportunity to enjoy with the family.

The meeting will feature the presence and animation of leading hosts and casters from Córdoba, who will officiate as masters of ceremonies in the best gamer style.

Everything that is experienced during the day can be followed via E-Sports Córdoba’s Twitch and on channel 601 of Flow.

The Minecraft Intercollegiate League and the League of Legends Tournament are held within the framework of the E-Sports Córdoba Program, which seeks to promote electronic sports, their responsible use and awaken a technological vocation in boys, girls and young people.

The initiative is the result of the joint work of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Córdoba Sports Agency and the Córdoba Joven Agency; in addition to the Association of Video Game Developers of Argentina (ADVA), the Cordoba Association of Electronic and Electromechanical Sports (ACDEE) and private companies, to which is added the support of the Federal Investment Council (CFI).