“I don’t like that we comedians are the opening act for the singers at the Fair”

Tomás García is a comedian, from Malaga and a Malaguista. If he were asked, which was left out, he would probably order the terms in reverse. The things of passion. In any case, the topic of this interview is very different. Because, in addition to all of the above, he is a great showman. In previous editions he could be seen, center above and center below, looking for the novelty to upload it to the internet, on the stages at Cortijo de Torres and being awarded for his career with El Malaguita of the year. Now, he explains how he experiences the Malaga Fair.

-Historic Center or Cortijo de Torres. If you are given to save one and suppress the other, what would our new Fair be like? Choose wisely…









-Right now, the 36-year-old Tomás García and father of a family, without a doubt, would stay with the Cortijo de Torres in the afternoon. If you ask me 10 years ago, he would surely have said that the center and that Real did not even step on it. But now it seems to me that he has a very complete offer, very funny and very welcoming.

-So, currently, your perfect day necessarily goes through the Real and the attractions with the family, right?

Yes, if you have everything. You can go to taste typical Malaga food, drink a mojito, listen to live music, see a theater with family and children, get a stuffed animal at the stalls, ride the attractions. The plans are endless.

-And before? What are your earliest memories of Feria?

-My first memories of the Fair are very happy and I remember them with longing and emotion. They are from when I went with my sister and my parents. We have a photo in one of those stands that they put up to make montages with a flamenco dress, a guitar, a burrito and a hat. Not even years old.

-Now that no one is listening to us, tell me some anecdote of those that happen at the Fair and stay at the Fair.

-There are many. I have almost always recorded street reports for my networks and others at the Fair, for example. Although I also remember that I was happy with my family when they gave me the award for El Malaguita of the year. Another moment, one of the most emotional of my life, was the year I debuted as a professional artist in the Auditorium together with David de María. For me, I think it was the most beautiful night of all the nights of the Fair that I have experienced.

-We could say that the only thing left for him is to be a town crier…

-Maybe yes, I’ve almost done the complete combo: I’ve visited the center and then the Real, I’ve eaten a baked potato, I’ve played nougat and I’ve left the coin on top. I just need to be a preacher. Hopefully one year I can tell my city to its face how much I love it.

-This year there will be two paid concerts, you, although in another way, earn a living on stage, how do you rate it?

-After all, Maka and India Martínez have many followers, the only ones who are not going to go may be those who go to the Feria concerts because they are free. So I think it’s good to separate them and leave them because they are not strictly from the Fair, but it has happened that they coincided on these dates. That yes, if the program in general terms is free and familiar, the one to join them I do not finish seeing it. They could have done them earlier or later. But I don’t think it’s a hair-pulling thing either.

-And what do you think about the offer of this edition?

-It can’t rain to everyone’s liking. It may be that you like a type of music that I hate or that my favorite music for you is disastrous. So, what you do have to do is have a varied offer with various styles and value the effort that everyone makes to make it work.

Is there enough comedy?

-No. In my case, this year I have a bittersweet feeling because I have been left out of the program. But I haven’t seen it so strange either, because there are so many comedians here… I think they should hire more people from Malaga, both in the case of music and humor. Because the Fair is from Malaga and for Malaga. It doesn’t make sense for a man from Sinsinati to come and perform and the artists of the land are not given a chance. I also don’t really like the idea that we comedians end up being the opening act for the singers. It is like mixing the thistle with the tajás and the migas with the rice. Perhaps the person who goes to see a singer does not want to listen to a comedian and vice versa. Since there is a night for Sevillanas, another for flamenco… well, I demand a night for humor in which the comedians of this city are making Malaga laugh.

-I launch a final challenge: tell me a politician, an athlete and a famous person that you would bring to the Fair.

-As a politician I would bring Boris Johnson because, as he has been quite good at toasting, surely Cartojal would not be disgusted in any way, and he also picks up late. As for the athlete, everyone knows that I’m a big fan of Malaguista, and while we’re doing this interview I’m in Tarragona wearing my Málaga shirt; then I would choose any of the staff, in fact, surely if someone has already set foot in the Fair, repeat. And the famous… it would be really cool to pull something randomsince I am so fond of surrealism and questions why not?It would be great to invite someone who has no idea about Malaga or the Andalusian idiosyncrasy. For example, to a Hollywood actor. Taking advantage of the fact that we have Antonio Banderas here, who is already almost mayor of the city, imagine that he brings Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Tom Cruise to drink rebujitos and dance in a booth. It would be nice, huh?