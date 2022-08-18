Hugh Jackman got vaccinated, took a photo and everyone talks about a detail in the image

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverinesthe Marvel superhero, whose mutant abilities allow him to be immune to damage and heal from any injury immediately.

However, in real life, Jackman takes every precaution to take care of your health and well-being. In a recent Instagram post, the 53-year-old actor captured the moment he received his third “booster shot” of the coronavirus vaccine.

These additional doses of the vaccine are recommended as a public health measure to help prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant. of COVID, and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has reported that booster shots increase an individual’s antibodies, subsequently increasing their immunity.







Hugh Jackman (Instagram). He is one of the most active actors on social networks. Photo/Instagram



The booster vaccine against the coronavirus that Hugh Jackman applied

“With a third booster shot, you’re going to cause your immune system to make antibodies that specifically target these areas of mutation“, said Dr. Mike Hansen, a specialist in pulmonary medicine. And the actor famous for his character in the Marvel saga paid attention to him.

“Not only that, but with the current vaccines that we have, they are generating antibodies that only attack part of the spike proteinand not all of the spike protein, but with a third booster injection, it’s going to help target all of the spike protein.”

The topic of vaccinations has become a divisive issue among many public figures. Some, like actor Mark Ruffalo and singer Olivia Rodrigohave used their platforms to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Comedian Chris Rock has also urged people to get vaccinated after testing positive for Covid, telling his fans: “Trust me, you don’t want this.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities, such as NFL athlete Aaron Rodgers and podcaster Joe Rogan, have faced criticism for espousing “anti-vaccine” views and recommending alternative treatments that the medical community has disavowed.

Hugh Jackman did not speak in either direction in his Instagram post, limiting himself to stating that he was “very encouraged” and thanked the health personnel who administered the vaccine.

The detail that caught the eye in Hugh Jackman’s selfie

The Australian, who has also starred in successful films such as The Miserables either Pure steeldecided to strengthen his immune system.

Jackman has shared it on his social media profiles and has thanked Nurse Narmin, who has been in charge of giving him the dose.







Hugh Jackman took a photo during his coronavirus vaccination. Photo/Instagram



From the image you shared on your account The fact that he is being vaccinated, nor his black mask, did not attract attention. Except for the shirt he’s been wearing. All the spotlights have gone to his right arm.

For one thing, while he is in excellent physical condition and one of his fans praised him, “Nice biceps, Professor.” also, according to several users, it accounts for a specific passage of time due to its wrinkles.

The truth is that Hugh Jackman’s vaccination tries to raise awareness about the importance of getting immunized and was seen by more than two million “likes”.

Look also